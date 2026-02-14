Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ racial discrimination case against the NFL will be tried in its entirety in open court after an updated ruling by a federal court judge Friday, Feb. 13.
Originally filed by Flores in 2023, the case has been stayed throughout a lengthy appeals process after an initial ruling by Judge Valerie Caproni compelled arbitration on some claims while denying it for others.
The stay is now lifted, and litigation in the case will proceed for all claims rather than going through the NFL’s arbitration process.
“The court’s decision recognizes that an arbitration forum in which the defendant’s own chief executive gets to decide the case would strip employees of their rights under the law,” wrote Flores’ lawyers Douglas H. Wigdor and David E. Gottlieb in a statement received by the Minnesota Star Tribune. “It is long overdue for the NFL to recognize this and finally provide a fair, neutral and transparent forum for these issues to be addressed.”
The NFL had not yet responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.
In her opinion on Friday, Caproni wrote the NFL’s “unilateral control” over its dispute resolution process is a “fatal flaw.”
An appellate court ruling in August 2025 declared the league’s arbitration rules violate the Federal Arbitration Act. That ruling caused attorneys to request reconsideration of Caproni’s initial ruling to send some of the lawsuit into arbitration.
Flores, who is Black, filed the suit in February 2022, alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices soon after being fired as the Dolphins coach and interviewing for other head coaching jobs.