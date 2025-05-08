Meet the Roseville designer who helped dress Paul Simon and the Church Lady

Pamela Peterson insists her career isn’t newsworthy. Blame her protests on Minnesota modesty.
As a costume designer and interior decorator, the Roseville native and University of Minnesota graduate has collaborated with Martha Stewart, Brian Boitano and Paul Simon.
Her most demanding gig was serving as costume designer for “Saturday Night Live” (1986-1989). She married longtime show writer Jim Downey. They divorced in 1995.
Peterson looked back — with some reluctance — on her amazing journey in a Zoom interview from her Connecticut home.
Q: Your first professional gig was working in the costume shop at the Guthrie Theater. What did you learn there?
A: That was an amazing experience. I worked directly under Annette Garceau. She was Martha [Stewart] tough, but I just loved her. We did “Camille” [1980]. The meticulous nature of sewing corsets is kind of who I am.
Q: Right after that, you went to New York and worked on some big Broadway shows.
A: I literally got “Dreamgirls” [1981] as soon I moved there, sewing marabou feathers into capes. I was just sitting at a table doing what I was told. I also worked on the original production of “Merrily We Roll Along” [1981]. I remember a lot of talk backstage about it being a failed show.