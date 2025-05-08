TV and Media

Meet the Roseville designer who helped dress Paul Simon and the Church Lady

The Minnesota Interview: Pam Peterson worked on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

By Neal Justin

May 8, 2025 at 2:00PM
Dana Carvey's Church Lady got her wardrobe from former "Saturday Night Live" costume designer Pam Peterson. (NBC)

Pamela Peterson insists her career isn’t newsworthy. Blame her protests on Minnesota modesty.

As a costume designer and interior decorator, the Roseville native and University of Minnesota graduate has collaborated with Martha Stewart, Brian Boitano and Paul Simon.

Her most demanding gig was serving as costume designer for “Saturday Night Live” (1986-1989). She married longtime show writer Jim Downey. They divorced in 1995.

Peterson looked back — with some reluctance — on her amazing journey in a Zoom interview from her Connecticut home.

Q: Your first professional gig was working in the costume shop at the Guthrie Theater. What did you learn there?

A: That was an amazing experience. I worked directly under Annette Garceau. She was Martha [Stewart] tough, but I just loved her. We did “Camille” [1980]. The meticulous nature of sewing corsets is kind of who I am.

Q: Right after that, you went to New York and worked on some big Broadway shows.

A: I literally got “Dreamgirls” [1981] as soon I moved there, sewing marabou feathers into capes. I was just sitting at a table doing what I was told. I also worked on the original production of “Merrily We Roll Along” [1981]. I remember a lot of talk backstage about it being a failed show.

Q: How did you end up at Yale after that?

A: I saw that a lot of people who were successful in the business had gone to Yale, so I went to get my master’s degree. At graduation, the production designer for “Saturday Night Live” was getting an honorary degree. He hired me to be the costume designer for the show.

Q: What was the show’s biggest challenge?

A: The time. You get a script late Wednesday night for a live show on Saturday. There was an Oprah [Winfrey] sketch where she looked at the audience and everyone was hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries. I had to have those costumes made in two days.

Q: How did you come up with the Church Lady look?

A: After talking with Dana [Carvey], I knew who that character was. It was more central casting than anything real. I was at a thrift store buying furniture for my first apartment when I saw it, a double-knit dress with a little jacket. I said, “I’ll take that sofa, that chair and that dress.” I ended up giving that apartment to Conan O’Brien when I moved in with Jim.

Q: What about the Sweeney Sisters?

A: We needed a classic nightclub look. I remember going to the Garment District and finding the dresses we needed. I had three assistants to do shopping, but I did a lot of hunting myself. Sometimes I had to have stuff sent in from California. I was always chewing my nails, waiting for FedEx.

Q: Who in that cast made you laugh the most?

A: Jon Lovitz. Just the goofiness. Some of the writers and actors were very cerebral. They were smart funny, but not laugh-out-loud funny.

Q: Around that time, you also did the wardrobe for Paul Simon’s Graceland tour. How did that work?

A: I went to London and took the Tube to Brixton where I found a woman making shirts out of African fabric. Then I took the 10 non-English speaking guys from Ladysmith Black Mambazo shopping on a bus for pants and shoes. I got Paul a white shirt and jeans. Fast forward to when I have a 2-year-old son. We’re watching “Sesame Street” and Ladysmith Black Mambazo is on. I said, “Hey, guess what? I designed those costumes.” He looked at me incredulously and said, “You did not.”

Q: Why did you leave “SNL” after three years?

A: If you are a fighter like I am, it’s hard to just sit back and have people tell you how they want things a certain way. It’s exhausting.

Q: You went on to be art director for “Martha Stewart Living.” Was it hard working for such a perfectionist?

A: I always got along with her. She never yelled at me, was never mean to me. There was a mutual level of respect. I’d have a set ready to go and she’d come in and think of something I wouldn’t have thought of. She’s super smart. Always wants to be learning.

Q: What are you doing now?

A: I’m working for Restoration Hardware. I’ve also been decorating homes for Brian Boitano. I’m actually going to Lucca, Italy, in June so I can stay in the apartment I did for them. He and his partner are kind enough to let me use it.

Pam Peterson in Lucca, Italy last October. She was there to decorate an apartment for Brian Boitano. (Pam Peterson)

Q: Do you go to theaters and comedy clubs these days?

A: I’ve been seeing some amazing theater in London. I saw Andrew Scott in “Vanya.” He plays nine characters without a costume change or change in voice. It’s amazing. I don’t go to comedy clubs. It’s not my jam.

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

