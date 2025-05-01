Author of book on Acme Comedy Co. lists his favorite local comics

Patrick Strait may be local comedy’s biggest cheerleader. The author of “Funny Thing About Minnesota ... The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of the Twin Cities Comedy Scene” recently put out “Home Club: Up-and-Comers and Comebacks at Acme Comedy Company,” a deep dive into the highly respected Minneapolis venue.
The book, published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, also serves as a biography of club owner Louis Lee, a Chinese immigrant who has overcome stiff competition, a near-fatal car crash and the pandemic to earn a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the comedy business.
Strait, 42, who also champions local standups on his website, mncomedy.com, reflected on his own history with comedy last month before a promotional event at Mill City Museum.
Q: What made you decide to focus on Acme?
A: I think “Funny Thing” did a good job of giving readers a full landscape, but Acme has its own history. It’s like if you wrote a book about the Twin Cities music scene and then followed it up with one about First Avenue. And then there’s Louis’ story. It’s fascinating even if you just [glance] over the comedy part. It was really exciting that he was willing to be so open.
Q: Was standup comedy a big part of your life while growing up in Michigan?
A: Not really. I had some Adam Sandler CDs, but it’s not like I grew up watching George Carlin and Richard Pryor. When I was attending Central Michigan University, Dane Cook came three or four times. I saw David Spade there, as well. The worst show I’ve ever seen. He would start jokes and then trail off. I guess Mount Pleasant, Mich., in the middle of September was not his Carnegie Hall.
Q: When did you first see comedy in a proper club?