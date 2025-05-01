TV and Media

Author of book on Acme Comedy Co. lists his favorite local comics

Patrick Strait’s book, “Home Club,” delves into the rich history of Acme and its resilient owner, Louis Lee.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 12:30PM
Patrick Strait has written "Home Club," a history of Acme Comedy Company. (Ali Hormann/Patrick Strait)

Patrick Strait may be local comedy’s biggest cheerleader. The author of “Funny Thing About Minnesota ... The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of the Twin Cities Comedy Scene” recently put out “Home Club: Up-and-Comers and Comebacks at Acme Comedy Company,” a deep dive into the highly respected Minneapolis venue.

The book, published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, also serves as a biography of club owner Louis Lee, a Chinese immigrant who has overcome stiff competition, a near-fatal car crash and the pandemic to earn a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the comedy business.

Strait, 42, who also champions local standups on his website, mncomedy.com, reflected on his own history with comedy last month before a promotional event at Mill City Museum.

Q: What made you decide to focus on Acme?

A: I think “Funny Thing” did a good job of giving readers a full landscape, but Acme has its own history. It’s like if you wrote a book about the Twin Cities music scene and then followed it up with one about First Avenue. And then there’s Louis’ story. It’s fascinating even if you just [glance] over the comedy part. It was really exciting that he was willing to be so open.

Q: Was standup comedy a big part of your life while growing up in Michigan?

A: Not really. I had some Adam Sandler CDs, but it’s not like I grew up watching George Carlin and Richard Pryor. When I was attending Central Michigan University, Dane Cook came three or four times. I saw David Spade there, as well. The worst show I’ve ever seen. He would start jokes and then trail off. I guess Mount Pleasant, Mich., in the middle of September was not his Carnegie Hall.

Q: When did you first see comedy in a proper club?

A: The first month I moved to Minneapolis, I didn’t know anybody so I went by myself to see Alonzo Bodden at Acme. I had seen him on “Last Comic Standing.” It’s funny, there was only one ticket left and a couple wanted two seats. While they were fighting with the usher, I got the one ticket.

Q: Who are some of your favorite comics?

A: I’ll play to the home crowd first. I’d say Chad Daniels, Cy Amundson, Greg Coleman. Ellie Hino is fantastic. Lily Meyer and Elise Cole are both coming up right now. On a national scale, Chris Rock is my all-time favorite. His early TV specials had a lot of raunchy sex jokes. As a 20-year-old, I thought that was cool. He’s still fantastic. I like Hannibal Buress a lot. John Mulaney is another great one. Remember Lisa Lampanelli? I saw her at State Theatre at her peak, and she really controlled that crowd. You didn’t mess with Lisa.

Q: What living comedian do you want to see in concert that you’ve never seen before?

A: Deon Cole is on my list. I like him a lot, but he doesn’t come through here very often.

Q: Did you lean on other books as kind of a model for how you would put together “Home Club”?

A: I didn’t really have a good road map. I’m very happy all the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary stuff happened after I wrote it. A lot of the specials told the Lorne Michaels story, the same way I approached a book on Acme as the Louis Lee story. I’m glad the “SNL” stuff didn’t influence me. I almost exclusively read autobiographies, which is a very weird thing.

Q: Favorite autobiography?

A: I’m trying to think of an answer that makes me sound cool. This is going to sound like a dumb pick, but the book [“Professional Idiot”] from Steve-O of “Jackass.” I read that when I was in treatment [for alcohol addiction] and it resonated with me. Tom Segura’s book [“I’d Like to Play Alone, Please”] is really funny. I’d really like to ghostwrite people’s autobiographies.

Q: Who’s on the top of your list?

A: This is not a reflection on my political beliefs, but Kid Rock. I knew of him early on because he went to high school with my aunt. If he was honest, it would be very interesting. I think Donald Glover’s story would be interesting, too. I saw him do standup at Varsity Theater before he went into music. He was really good.

Q: Any local comics?

A: If I could corral Fancy Ray [McCloney], I think it’d be a fascinating book. We all know his public persona, but there are other interesting pieces to his story. My approach would be less of the “best looking man in comedy” bit and more about how he went from living in poverty to becoming this unofficial spokesperson for Minneapolis.

Q: Have you approached him about this idea?

A: If I brought it up, he wouldn’t let up on it. So I have to be really prepared before I have that conversation.

