Michael Landon’s son got the directing bug watching dad on the ‘Little House’ set

A: Yeah, in this one, the phone is the enemy. It’s no longer a lifeline. I think that’s the subversion I was really drawn to. And also, just the plight of a woman trying to have a nice date, which is hard to do the first place. And then you’re at the mercy of a person you cannot see. I love the spinning-plates aspect of the story. I was very, very lucky to get Meghann. I think people are about to discover her.