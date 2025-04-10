Michael Landon’s son got the directing bug watching dad on the ‘Little House’ set

Christopher Landon was born in 1975, a few months after his dad launched “Little House on the Prairie.” Michael Landon, whose other TV credits include “Bonanza” and “Highway to Heaven,” died when Christopher was 16, but they had enough time to bond over their love for TV and films.
Landon, 50, is in the midst of a successful career behind the camera, contributing to scripts for “Disturbia” and the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, as well as directing horror films like “”Happy Death Day” and “Freaky.”
His latest, “Drop,” now in theaters, leans more on suspense than slashing. Meghann Fahy stars as a widowed mother whose date at a high-rise restaurant takes a dark turn when she’s blackmailed by cellphone.
Landon spoke while driving in Santa Barbara last month about the new direction in his career, growing up on the “Little House” set and why his dad would have loved his movies.
Q: Is this film a bit of a departure for you?
A: Weirdly, it’s a little bit of a return. I wrote “Disturbia” a long time ago, which was very much a love letter to “Rear Window.”
Q: Like “Rear Window,” it’s contained mostly to one location. What are the advantages and challenges to that approach?
A: I found more advantages than disadvantages. For one thing, we got to build this big, beautiful set, a 12,000-square-foot restaurant. Creatively, you have so much more control and I was able to do things I’m not normally able to do. We got to shoot pretty much in sequential order, which is a huge advantage for the actors because they could track emotionally where they were. I was a kid in a candy store.