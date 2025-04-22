Is Tom Barnard really leaving his podcast?

A: I know this is going to sound lame as hell to you, but in July, Kathryn and I are going to England to tour Cornwall and see all the places they shoot “Doc Martin.” I’m a huge fan. He has the same personality I do. He does his job, but don’t get in his way. There’s an owly side to him. I’m really spending a lot of time with my family. There wasn’t a single day of my life that I got along with my dad. So when it was my time to be a dad, it was important to me to really connect with family. It’s been a great blessing.