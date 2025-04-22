Is Tom Barnard really leaving his podcast?

Tom Barnard, one of the most popular broadcasters in Twin Cities history, announced last week that he’ll be stepping away from “The Tom Barnard Show” on Nov. 6, 2026, and handing the podcast over to his children, Andy and Alex.
You have every reason to be skeptical. Barnard, 73, occasionally threatened to leave KQRS when he was the King of Morning Media there, only to reconsider. He finally stepped away in 2022. In a phone interview from his winter home in West Palm Beach, Fla., Barnard didn’t rule out another change of heart.
Q: What made you decide to announce your departure last week?
A: The listener support is great, but I don’t get a lot of other support for the podcast. The newspaper and local TV businesses are in the same boat. [“Garage Logic” host] Joe Soucheray has fans. One of the reasons I decided to do the podcast for Hubbard Broadcasting is so I could work with him. The segue from radio to podcasting has gotten better, but it’s still uncomfortable for me. I just don’t have the same enthusiasm for it. But I’ve been told by 8 billion people this past weekend that there’s no way I can leave. They say there’s not anything else to listen to.
Q: Well, you’ve changed your mind before. I’m reminded of the line from one of your favorite franchises, “The Godfather Part III”: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”
A: One of the great lines of all time. I don’t know. I will never retire. I feel like the Sid Hartman of my generation. But I don’t know where I would go. AM radio is gone and FM radio is right behind it. Maybe I could go to KFAN, do one or two hours a week. So many good people over there. But I don’t see where there would be room for me. Maybe I should see about getting on the radio in Florida.
Q: You’ve met and interviewed so many politicians over the years. Who has impressed you the most?
A: The two people I’ve met who I really, really like are Norm Coleman and Tim Pawlenty. They’re both very nice, very kind people. I’ve known Donald Trump for 25 years. I’ve had lunch with him. There’s always been a side of him that’s all about Hollywood. But he was always very pleasant to me. I live about a mile from him here in Florida. Sometimes I want to hop in my car, drive over there and ask him to step up and help my friend Mike Lindell. I’d say, “Jesus Christ, he made mistakes, but he was very loyal to you. Can’t you be loyal to him?”