Justin: New documentary on Minneapolis North High football misses chance to score big

The Minneapolis North football team is back in the spotlight — and with good reason.
The story of how the Polars, coached largely by law enforcement officers, forged ahead in the wake of the pandemic and George Floyd’s murder is compelling enough to justify two major documentaries, “Boys in Blue,” a four-part Showtime series that premiered in 2023, and “Force of Blue,” which recently became available for on-demand viewing on Prime Video.
But both docs failed to take full advantage of the most important characters in high school sports: actual high school students.
“Boys in Blue,” available on Paramount+ and Apple+, was a more high-profile affair, if only because it was directed by Peter Berg, who previously helmed big hits such as “Friday Night Lights” and “Hancock.” He also graduated from Macalester College, so the shoot was a bit of a homecoming.
But “Boys in Blue,” shot more than a year after Floyd’s death, gets wrapped up in the defund-the-police movement. Activists get more screen time than any of the players.
Berg also was obsessed with head coach Charles Adams III, who was a Minneapolis police officer when Floyd was killed. Adams had already left to become head of security for the Minnesota Vikings by the time Berg showed up, but his association with the force drives the story.
Adams returns to center stage in “Force of Blue,” shot primarily in 2020.
The two most riveting scenes show the coach playing both sides of the field. In one, he delivers some tough love to a student who is woefully behind on his homework, threatening to yank him off the team unless he gets his act together. In the other, he sweet-talks parents concerned about their kids being mentored by law enforcement officers.