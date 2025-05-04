Justin: New technology isn’t enough to lure me back to the movie theater

I venture out at least four times a week to catch a play, check out a new comedian, see a concert or have a meal. But you practically have to drag me by the nose hairs to get me to a movie theater — and promise free popcorn.
I‘m not alone. Domestic box-office sales for 2024 were $8.7 billion. According to Comscore, that’s a nearly 24% drop from five years ago. And 2025 isn’t off to a stellar start. Numbers are down 7% compared with the first three months of last year.
“What does that say? What is the consumer trying to tell us?” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said during the Time100 Summit last month. “That they’d like to watch movies at home, thank you.”
Sarandos, whose frank comments were reported by the Variety trade magazine, also addressed filmmakers who are stuck in the past.
“Folks grew up thinking, ‘I want to make movies on a gigantic screen and have strangers watch them play in the theaters for two months,” he said. “... It’s an outdated concept.”
Movie theaters have heard the death knell before. TV was supposed to kill them off. Then, DVDs and streaming. The industry’s strongest response in the past was to churn out stories so compelling, so magnificent, that you just had to see them on the biggest screens possible.
But the response this time around is focused more on setting and substance.
Theaters seem to think heated seats, three-story-high screens and liquor licenses will make up for the fact that Hollywood has almost given up on epic films that don’t feature wisecracking superheroes. Or Tom Cruise.