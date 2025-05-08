Top Minnesota basketball seniors Nolan Groves and Chase Thompson were only a couple of months removed from battling on opposing high school teams in the Class 3A state semifinals at Williams Arena when they found themselves in the same group chat this week.
Several high-profile players across the state discussed joining forces on a super team to challenge a national AAU squad known as Rod Wave Elite in this weekend’s Prep Hoops Battle at the Lakes tournament with 500 teams in town from the 15U through 17U levels.
“I was at school and heard from my friends that RWE Elite was coming to Minnesota,” said Groves, a Star Tribune All-Minnesota selection and guard at Orono who recently signed with Texas Tech. “I talked to guys about putting a team together. We had jerseys made. It’s a cool opportunity. We’re going to come together with that talent we have here in Minnesota and try to beat a national powerhouse.”
Minnesota’s all-star team is sponsored by locally based social media content brand Strictly Bball. Along with Groves and Thompson, the team features Benilde-St. Margaret’s Jalen Wilson, Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tommy Ahneman and Ty Schlagel, Mankato East’s Brogan MadsonMadsen and St. Louis Park twins Marley and Micah Curtis. Schlagel, the state’s top-2027 prospect, was the only non-senior on the listed roster.
High school seniors are eligible because it’s a spring AAU event, and they have not yet turned 18.
A 6-9 forward at Alexandria and the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year in boys basketball, Thompson is heading to Clemson next month, but he looks forward to playing in one last AAU event to end his high school career, especially against an opponent with RWE’s reputation.
“They come to cities and try to take over the state, it seems like,” said Thompson, whose team won the Class 4A state title in March. “We’re going to do our best job to stop it.”
Social media basketball influencer Cam Wilder, who has a 6.9 million TikTok followers, started the RWE AAU program in 2023 and named the organization after his favorite music artist, rapper and singer Rod Wave.