“This is the first time [Wilder’s] come to Minnesota since he really has blown up,” Doerrer said. “I’ve been to some of his events in other cities. They get absolutely nuts. The middle school and high school kids go crazy for these games, so when we saw he was coming to Minneapolis, we really wanted to use the connections we had with the high school players to put together the best team we could to hopefully beat him. We want to show Minnesota hoopers are legit.”