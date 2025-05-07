RandBall: U’s Niko Medved says transfer portal recruiting ‘a lot like NBA free agency’

Big-time college recruiting in 2025 often involves negotiations over money and the desire for teams and players to find good roster fits in terms of style and playing time.
Athletes move about freely, often capitalizing on good seasons to improve their pay, profile or both. The best teams seem to get better because they are proven winners with the pedigree and deep pockets to compete.
And there only figures to be more cash in play very soon, when a federal judge is expected to let schools pay athletes directly in addition to money players receive from name, image and likeness deals.
If that sounds a lot like professional sports to you, that’s because ... it is a lot like professional sports. But don’t just take it from me.
Let’s listen to new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved, who is trying to build a 2025-26 roster mainly out of recruits from the transfer portal:
“It’s moved a lot like NBA free agency, to be honest. Most of these guys have agent representation. Obviously, NIL and the money is a part of it,” he said during Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. “I think for a lot of these portal guys, they’ve kind of cut out all the fluff. [They] don’t need to be on campus for 48 hours, go to the football game, do all the pomp and circumstance. They’ve kind of been through that before. They know what’s important to them in this, and we do, too.”
The constant roster reshuffling can have a whiplash-like effect on fans and other program supporters, but Medved seems well-positioned to lead the Gophers in this new era.
While coaches don’t generally get into the business because they love paperwork and roster churn — indeed, Medved says his favorite thing about coaching is leading practices and watching teams get better — he has proved adept at identifying and developing talent.