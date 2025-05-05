Ramstad: This could be the week the NCAA becomes a professional league

So much is going on with the president, investment markets, Minnesota’s Legislature and the Timberwolves’ playoff run, you can be forgiven if you haven‘t heard a monumental change is about to happen in college sports.
A federal judge this week is expected to ratify a legal settlement that will lead NCAA Division I universities to pay athletes from athletic department revenue. Four years after the Supreme Court said student-athletes could market themselves in name-image-likeness (NIL) deals, now they will get a cut of their teams’ overall revenue.
“This is the last point that really solidifies [the NCAA] as a professional league,” said Patrick Campion, co-founder of Fame Sport, a new sports marketing firm in Minneapolis. He is a former marketing chief at Sleep Number and managed its NFL sponsorship for eight years.
The settlement inaugurates an enormous change for the athletes, universities and the business of sports in America.
“We’re living through a transformation in college sports that rivals the creation of the NCAA itself,” said Chris Pham, a sports attorney at Fredrikson, a Minneapolis law firm. “Between NIL, athlete empowerment and revenue sharing, we’re seeing the traditional amateur model give way to this new economic reality.”
This step is happening because of a class action lawsuit brought against the NCAA in 2020 on behalf of former athletes who missed out on the chance to make NIL money. Before then, the NCAA prohibited any money-making
The settlement — often called the House settlement for Grant House, a former collegiate swimmer whose name leads the list of litigants in the suit — requires the NCAA to pay past athletes from a nearly $3 billion fund. It also requires Division I schools, like the University of Minnesota and University of St. Thomas, to make direct payments to athletes moving forward.
Athletics departments will have to share 22% of their revenue, or up to about $20 million a year. That will blow a hole in spending and force them to cut costs and perhaps some sports.