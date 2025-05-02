Minnesota legislators consider rolling back or revising some laws passed by DFL in 2023

Minnesota legislators are debating whether to roll back or revise some signature laws passed by Democrats two years ago as they race to reach a budget deal in the final weeks of their session.
The proposed policy pullbacks have opened a glaring partisan divide in the tied Minnesota House, imperiling budget negotiations. Republicans are pushing to repeal laws that provide summer unemployment insurance to hourly school workers and health care to undocumented immigrants, among other changes, while Democrats are defending the programs they created when the state had a massive budget surplus in 2023.
In the DFL-controlled Senate, a bipartisan group of legislators is proposing changes to Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave and earned sick and safe time laws.
The review of 2023 laws comes as the Legislature grapples with the harsh reality of divided government and a projected budget deficit. After being shut out of decision-making the past two years, House Republicans are using their newfound power to try to rework DFL-enacted programs they believe went too far.
“The mandates that were put on our schools by Democrats here in the state of Minnesota, the pressure and the mandates that were put on businesses all the way across the board, that’s what we are concerned with right now,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said Wednesday.
Legislators are facing a May 19 adjournment deadline to get their work done. They must pass a new two-year budget before July to avoid a government shutdown.
A House education spending agreement announced Monday set a 2028 expiration date on a summer unemployment insurance program for hourly school workers such as bus drivers, custodians and teachers’ aides. Minnesota established a $135 million fund in 2023 to cover the initial costs of the unemployment insurance benefits, but that money is drying up and school districts are concerned about picking up the tab in the future.
Some school workers and labor leaders adamantly oppose ending the program, saying it helps keep low-paid seasonal employees afloat. By Wednesday, House Democrats refused to support the education spending bill that had been negotiated by the DFL and GOP education committee co-chairs, citing their opposition to ending the unemployment insurance program.