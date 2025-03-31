Minnesota House leaders propose deeper spending cuts than Walz, Senate

Minnesota House leaders are proposing deeper spending cuts than Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled Senate, trimming about $3.7 billion over four years in their newly released budget framework.
The House plan seeks to reduce a looming state budget deficit by cutting about $1.16 billion over the next two years and another $2.6 billion in the 2028-2029 fiscal cycle.
House leaders would achieve most of those savings by not covering inflationary costs for parts of state government — making agencies eat the difference — and by reducing human services spending growth by about $1.3 billion over four years.
“These budget targets represent a compromise between Democrats and Republicans,” House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said at a news conference Monday. “If Democrats were setting targets on our own, these targets would of course look very different, because we would have asked the wealthy and large corporations to pay their fair share in order to make additional needed investments in public education and affordable health care.”
The Minnesota House is tied 67-67 between Democrats and Republicans, giving GOP lawmakers an equal say in the budgeting process. House Republicans have said they won’t agree to any tax increases.
Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said the budget targets show that “House Republicans are holding strong on fiscal responsibility.” She said their proposed reductions “would represent the largest spending cut in state history.”
“I look forward to our [committee] chairs working to put together a common-sense budget that makes life more affordable for Minnesotans,” Demuth said in a statement Monday.
Walz and Senate Democrats have proposed smaller budget reductions for the next two years, in the range of $720 million to $750 million. Their proposed reductions for the 2028-2029 budget cycle range between $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.