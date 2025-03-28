Minnesota Senate DFLers propose nearly $2.5 billion in spending cuts, inflationary pullbacks

To stave off a looming deficit, Minnesota Senate Democrats released a budget framework Friday that includes nearly $2.5 billion in spending cuts over the next four years and pullbacks on inflationary increases.
The Senate DFL plan would cut health and human services spending by about $1.3 billion over the next four years. It also calls for nearly $700 million in education spending cuts in the 2028-2029 budget cycle, among other reductions.
The newly released spending targets set the parameters for Senate committee chairs to craft budget bills. Gov. Tim Walz has proposed his own budget plan, and leaders of the evenly split House are expected to release their spending targets next week.
Walz and legislators will ultimately have to reconcile their spending proposals to pass a new two-year state budget. They must pass a budget before July to avoid a government shutdown.
Minnesota’s next two-year budget is expected to total around $66 billion.
Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said the spending cuts proposed by her caucus would allow the state to preserve its new child tax credit, free school meals program and other things “that we passed in 2023 that are most important to us.”
“We’re doing the best that we can given the circumstances,” Murphy said in an interview. “… We have to balance this budget. That’s our job. And there is a lot of chaos and uncertainty coming from Washington, D.C., so we know we could do this job and then later this summer or fall be facing deep cuts in Medicaid, deep cuts to our public schools, deep cuts to SNAP.”
“We will have to confront that if it happens,” Murphy added. “I hope it doesn’t.”