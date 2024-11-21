Jesus Gonzalez wouldn’t have been able to attend Concordia College without a Minnesota State Grant, the Moorhead senior said.
Minnesota State Grant program faces $211 million budget shortfall
Financial aid to college students across Minnesota could be reduced because of the shortfall in the state’s largest financial aid program.
“It’s incredibly powerful,” Gonzalez said. “That extra support ... allows me not to worry about college [costs] and to do things like be involved in student leadership, to search for internships.”
The State Grant – Minnesota’s largest financial aid program – awarded $214 million to 68,000 undergraduate students in fiscal year 2023. But state officials are now projecting a $211 million deficit in the program for the 2026-27 biennium.
The shortfall, which was recently disclosed in a report, is raising alarm among higher education leaders, who say not fully funding the program would be detrimental to low- and middle-income students at both private and public institutions who count on it to afford their education.
“This will be devastating to our students if the Legislature doesn’t figure out a way to correct that mistake,” said Kathleen Murray, acting interim president of Hamline University in St. Paul. “The neediest students ... will be negatively impacted by this. And we won’t get them back.”
Earlier this year, the program faced a $40 million shortage, so some students’ financial aid awards were reduced at the last minute.
The cause of this year’s deficit: Across the state, more students are attending college, officials said. More students are qualifying for the State Grant, and a larger share of students are low-income than in previous years.
“The Legislature made really big investments in higher education [and] ... really wanted to boost enrollment and I think that likely we’re seeing that bear fruit,” said Nicole Whelan, the Office of Higher Education’s State Grant research analyst.
Other changes mean funding the program requires more money. More students are eligible and individual awards are larger because of changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which now assesses a family’s financial need in a new way. Legislators also better aligned state grant awards with the federal Pell Grant program, meaning undergraduates can receive the state grant for longer – up to six years, full-time.
Several leaders said they hope the shortfall can be avoided – or its impact minimized. Office of Higher Education officials said addressing the gap was their No. 1 priority this session.
Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said the good news is that a projected state budget surplus could be put toward the deficit. But as the outgoing chair of the Higher Education Policy and Finance Committee, he said it might be “a little bit difficult” to get done with the House split between Republicans and Democrats.
And there’s still the question of how to fund the program long-term.
“There’s no indication to me that this is a priority item,” he said.
Multiple factors created shortfall
About 11,000 students at the 18 Minnesota Private College Council institutions received the state grant in fiscal year 2023. At Minnesota State, Chancellor Scott Olson said 40,000 students got the grant in 2024 and any shortfall could make attending college and finishing a degree harder for them.
After years of declining enrollment at colleges across the country due in part to fewer college-aged students being born decades ago, state officials and other leaders said they’re excited to see some Minnesota schools reversing that trend this fall.
The state is also slowly rebounding from a dramatic drop in college enrollment during the pandemic, said Paul Cerkvenik, president of the Minnesota Private College Council.
Minnesota State saw the most dramatic enrollment increases in undergraduates this year, with 8.1% more students. But the University of Minnesota system and private, nonprofit colleges also saw increases – about 3.1% and 1.9%, respectively.
The popularity of the North Star Promise program – which offers free tuition to undergraduates at public institutions from families earning less than $80,000 – was one factor in the enrollment spike, several officials agreed.
Direct enrollment, a new initiative that offers seniors acceptance at some colleges without formally applying, also contributed to enrollment ticking up, said Meghan Flores, the Office of Higher Education’s manager of state financial aid programs.
Pelowski pointed to another factor in the shortfall: tuition increases at the U exceeded what legislators had expected. He said he was “disappointed” in the increase. At Minnesota State schools, tuition was frozen.
Jake Ricker, spokesperson for the University of Minnesota system, noted that “tuition levels play a role” in the deficit, but said tuition rates are requested by legislators before the U has a “clear view of total revenues and expenses to build our budgets for any given year.” U officials had estimated a “range of increases of up to 4%” – tuition across the system came in at 3.7%, though the jump was 4.5% at the Twin Cities campus.
Changes at the federal level aimed at simplifying the FAFSA and the increase in the number of students qualifying for the Pell Grant impacted the state grant’s bottom line too, Flores said. State grant amounts are linked to Pell guidelines. Income guidelines for the Pell Grant – a form of need-based financial aid for low-income students – are now based on federal poverty guidelines, which take into account family size and other factors.
People have said for years they didn’t believe that the FAFSA fully accounted for the true cost of going to college, Flores said, and the changes attempt to reflect that.
“The goal was to measure people in a way that more accurately reflected their ability to pay,” Flores said. “And when you measure them more accurately, more students qualify for aid.”
Unlike Pell, the state grant targets “a little bit more of that middle income threshold,” Whelan said.
Though about 65% of state grant recipients’ families make less than $50,000, a student from a family making $100,000 may still get the grant, she said.
What’s next?
Barbara McDonald, president of the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, said realization of the shortfall came late last legislative session.
“It’s very unfortunate because the state grant is for every single student going to college, regardless of institution,” she said.
Mike Dean, executive director of the nonprofit North Star Prosperity, said he worries college enrollment will decrease again if Minnesotans feel financial aid is unstable or unreliable. That will affect the state’s future workforce, he added.
When there are more eligible recipients for a program than resources, states can either try to get more money, reduce the number of recipients, or make cuts, Flores said. Gov. Tim Walz’s office said in a statement that Walz will put out his budget after the November forecast.
Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement that he wants to fully fund the state grant program this session, calling it a “top priority of mine.”
Cerkvenik said the council leaders and students will be advocating for the program at the Capitol this session.
“Without it,” he said, “this positive increase in enrollment ... could stop or reverse itself if students don’t have the resources they need to afford college.”
