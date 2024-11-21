Minnesota State Grant program faces $211 million budget shortfall

Jake Ricker, spokesperson for the University of Minnesota system, noted that “tuition levels play a role” in the deficit, but said tuition rates are requested by legislators before the U has a “clear view of total revenues and expenses to build our budgets for any given year.” U officials had estimated a “range of increases of up to 4%” – tuition across the system came in at 3.7%, though the jump was 4.5% at the Twin Cities campus.