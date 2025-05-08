‘This is your test’: Community leaders call on Rochester authorities to charge woman in racist viral video

Salah Mohamed still remembers hearing people calling him slurs or a terrorist when he was a high schooler in Rochester more than 20 years ago.
He wasn’t all that surprised when he first saw the racist viral video last week of a woman using racial slurs against a little boy and a bystander.
“I didn’t just see a child, I saw myself,” Mohamed told more than 100 people gathered inside the Rochester Civic Theatre on Wednesday afternoon. “I saw my own son. I saw every child in our community who has ever had to carry that same pain.”
Local and state leaders like Mohamed gathered in a town hall sponsored by the local branch of the NAACP on Wednesday inside the Rochester Civic Theatre to condemn the woman shown in the video who made those slurs and call on city authorities to charge her for attacking the child.
“We absolutely refuse to live in a world where our most vulnerable children can be taken advantage of, can be spit on, and we say nothing,” Rochester NAACP President Wale Elegbede said.
Rochester police turned over its investigation into the video earlier this week for possible charges. Rochester city attorneys and the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office are weighing what charges, if any, to file in the case.
The April 28 video shows Sharmake Omar confronting Shiloh Hendrix for calling the boy a slur at a playground in Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Park, just south of downtown Rochester. She repeats the slur to Omar, at one point telling him the Black child took something from her and her toddler.
Social media commenters have claimed the Black child is around 5 years old and autistic. The Minnesota Star Tribune has not independently confirmed the identity of the boy, though NAACP leaders say much misinformation about his identity has spread on the internet.