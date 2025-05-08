Twin Cities music venues change their tune as fewer drinkers mean more financial challenges

The good news: Minnesotans are living healthier and still loving live music.
The bad news: They’re buying less and less of the product that has long been music venues’ primary source of revenue.
As alcohol sales decline nationwide while Gen-Z seeks a healthier lifestyle — the same trend that has led to a string of recent closures among Twin Cities breweries and distilleries — the nightclubs and rock music hubs that heavily depend on bar sales and young adults are struggling to find alternative income to pay their employees and bills.
“It’s a trend we saw coming,” said First Avenue General Manager Nate Kranz, “but we still haven’t really found a solution.”
Local venue operators, musicians and other music industry professionals will discuss this issue among other challenges facing the Twin Cities music scene during Saturday’s Minneapolis Music Summit at the Green Room in Uptown. The daylong forum was organized as a reaction to last year’s city-run Minneapolis Music Census, which painted a bleak picture of the state of the scene — with rising costs for just about everything but rising revenue for almost no one.
At one of Minneapolis’ oldest watering holes and live music hubs, Palmer’s Bar, alcohol sales are down almost 20%, co-owner Pat Dwyer said. That downturn has nothing to do with declining attendance for shows, though.
“We aren’t singing the blues at Palmer’s, because we’re still seeing strong support for the live music scene that we love and care deeply about,” Dwyer said. “But we have to figure something out.”
Most music venues have turned to selling a lot more than booze at their bars, including nonalcoholic beers, mocktails and THC drinks, all of which have proven to be viable alternatives for Minnesota breweries. However, at concerts, these nonalcoholic options simply aren’t rocking.