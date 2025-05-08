Two Harbors bandleaders help other Twin Cities musicians who ‘can’t shake this dream’

Long one of Minnesota’s most unabashedly Britrock-y bands, Two Harbors’ two leaders have a lot of valid excuses for what took so long to finally put out another album.
The global pandemic, of course. Writer’s block. Raising kids, especially for guitarist Kris Johnson, whose daughter had infancy health issues. And then there was the death of producer and friend Ed Ackerson to cancer in 2019.
“That was a huge blow,” Johnson said. “It changed things a lot for us.”
In the 11 years it took them to get around to Saturday’s 7th St. Entry celebration for their new album, “Can’t Shake This Dream” — another collection of gorgeous guitar noise and melodic hooks — Johnson and singer/guitarist Chris Pavlich also have been busy helping a lot of other musicians try to fulfill their own rock star dreams.
Both of the Two Harbors members play vital roles behind the scenes in the Twin Cities music scene, in ways not recognized by many fans who only know them from playing rock stars onstage.
Johnson became the house manager at Ackerson’s old recording facility in Minneapolis, Flowers Studio, plus he builds amplifiers and is the service manager at Twin Town Guitars. As Pavlich put it, “He’s the guy that gets called if someone needs a guitar fixed quick and fixed right for that night’s First Ave show.”
As for Pavlich, besides running the Minneapolis fan club for England’s Manchester City soccer team — a nod to where his musical tastes lie — the Duluth native owns and operates City Sound, a franchise of rehearsal-space facilities with three locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“If Scream is rolling through town and needs a day to rehearse, I’m the guy that gets the call,” Pavlich said, noting one recent last-minute client (Dave Grohl’s old band).