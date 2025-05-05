Review: Nick Cave goes wild again with his old band in riveting Minneapolis show

There were the usual tunes about midnight-dark souls and violence and unholiness, and they sure were fun to hear again. The songs that really hit hardest at Sunday night’s unrelenting Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds concert at the Armory in Minneapolis, though, were the ones about joy and love and hope.
Performing in Minnesota with his old band for the first time in 11 years — not counting a couple of unconventional solo gigs — the deep-bellowing Australian rocker and his elaborate band made up for lost time.
They didn’t bother recruiting an opening act and performed for nearly three hours. In just one of those hours, they covered more emotional and musical ground than most full concerts, veering between boisterous, soaring, crescendoing epics enhanced by a four-piece choir to more hushed, tender moments that would turn the three-quarters-full Armory close to pin-drop quiet.
As is always the case when he’s out with the Bad Seeds, Cave himself covered a lot of ground in the literal sense, too. The lanky, 67-year-old singer would frequently jump up from his grand piano to run onto a walkway that jutted out from the stage, where he would frequently get right in fans’ faces or hold their hands.
At one point early in the set during the intensely orchestrated “Conversion,” Cave marched back and forth on stage and vehemently pointed at fans over and over, loudly proclaiming the refrain to each of them:
“Stop! You are beautiful! Stop! You are beautiful!”
He sang it as if he were furious at them for thinking otherwise, too.
“Conversion” was one of eight songs in the 23-song setlist from the elegantly arranged, emotionally wracked new Bad Seeds album, “Wild God.” The record found Cave coming out the other end of a dark tunnel in which he mourned the deaths of two sons, one just 15. He truly seemed to want to bring light to the rest of the world as he ran in and out of the spotlight Sunday.