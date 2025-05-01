Nick Cave’s bandmate and scoring partner cites ‘deeper intensity’ before Minneapolis gig

After talking a lot about how his close collaborator and bandleader has evolved and grown amid tragic events over the past decade, Warren Ellis was quick to clarify one thing that hasn’t changed about Nick Cave.
“He hasn’t grown soft,” the Bad Seeds violinist and guitarist and Cave’s movie scoring partner said/warned. “You’ll see.”
It was valid to think otherwise about Cave, whose concert Sunday at the Armory in Minneapolis will be his first Twin Cities show with the Bad Seeds in more than a decade. A lot has happened in the interim.
Just the mere fact that the wild-eyed Australian goth-punk legend is now 67 might suggest he has lost some of his famous intensity and physicality as a live performer. Way more impactful than aging, though, Cave also has endured what Ellis called “an incredibly real and intense and very sad moment that you wouldn’t wish on anyone.”
The singer’s teenage son, Arthur, died in a tragic fall in 2015. This set him down a path of emotionally guttural yet poignant musicmaking on a pair of albums, “Skeleton Tree” and “Ghosteen.” Then he also unexpectedly lost an older son, Jethro, in 2022 at age 31.
Amid all that, the enigmatic and mysterious Cave turned surprisingly open and accessible. He started an online blog called the Red Hand Files where he answers fans’ questions about loss and struggle. He also went on solo tours and talked openly about his faith and family.
“I’ve watched him grow into a really remarkable person,” said Ellis, a fellow Aussie who joined the Bad Seeds in 1997 after five years of leading his own band, the gorgeously anarchic instrumental rock trio the Dirty Three.
“In the past, Nick’s private life was always his private life,” Ellis continued. “But then suddenly when Arthur died, it was something that was thrown on everybody’s doorstep, so to speak. So the answer to that was in his missives that he sends weekly, answering people’s questions. The answers often say more about him than they do about whatever the question is.”