The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, May 1
1. The Hold Steady: “We believe in one band.” So read the headline when the Hold Steady made the cover of the then-still-biblical Village Voice in May 2005 upon the release of its religiously rife and spiritedly riffed second album, “Separation Sunday,” solidifying its status as New York’s favorite bar band. A reminder that frontman Craig Finn and two of his bandmates moved to NYC from the Twin Cities, they’re celebrating the record’s 20th anniversary here with a special four-night stand in three different venues, including a soundcheck Q&A Saturday and storyteller-style show Sunday. Fans from all over have scooped up tickets, but assorted resale and premium options remain. (8 p.m. Thu., 7th St. Entry; 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., First Avenue; 5 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, Mpls., first-avenue.com)
2. Munson Fest: John Munson, the mustachioed bassist/singer with Semisonic and the New Standards, suffered a stroke on Feb. 23. While the 58-year-old has been recuperating, friends of one of the most likable and liked Minnesota musicians are playing a benefit concert for him. The lineup sounds like the blueprint for a New Standards holiday show with Chan Poling and Steve Roehm of the New Standards, Aby Wolf, Dylan Hicks, Matt Wilson and His Orchestra, Dusts of Suns and other local players. Munson plans to attend to express his gratitude for all the support he’s received. “I might sing a song,” he said. The hopeful musician promises the New Standards will perform June 19 at the free annual Lowertown Sounds series in St. Paul’s Mears Park. “It’s going to happen,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what.” (7:30 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $33.40 and up, axs.com)
3. Cornbread Harris: The dean of Minneapolis piano players, the father of Grammy-winning Jimmy Jam, the merry, spirited force where jazz meets blues, Cornbread is celebrating his 98th birthday. And he’s still going strong, as evidenced by his weekly Sunday evening gigs at Palmer’s Bar. But this is the annual birthday bash so Cornbread and his band will return to the Hook for another round of “Deeper Blues,” “Cornbread Song” and “Put the World Back Together.” (7-11 p.m. the Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., $19.51-$29.81, thehookmpls.com)
4. Davóne Tines and the Truth: Having been named Musical America’s 2022 Vocalist of the Year, this bass-baritone is exhibiting his adventurous spirit this season as an affiliated artist both with the San Francisco-based early music orchestra Philharmonia Baroque and at America’s capital of imaginative new music presentations, the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He and his group will premiere “Ritual” — a collection of pieces that mix gospel, soul, chant and original compositions — in the Minneapolis Institute of Art corridor that leads to the exhibit “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.” The music is free, but the exhibit requires separate admission. (7:30 p.m., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, liquidmusic.org)
Also: Kneebody, the Brooklyn jazz quartet that touches on free bop, jazz rock fusion, hip-hop and indie rock, is promoting its new full-length “Reach” (6:30 & 9 p.m. Berlin, $20-$25); San Francisco indie rockers Deerhoof, who have played at Minneapolis clubs for nearly three decades, celebrate their week-old album “Noble and Godlike in Ruin” in an art museum (7:30 p.m. Walker Art Center, $15 and up); veteran folk/blues singer Chris Smither, remembered for writing “Love You Like a Man” that Bonnie Raitt made famous, is on tour supporting his 20th studio album “All about the Bones” (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $35-$45); Atlanta country singer Lily Rose, known for the viral favorite “Villain,” lands at the Fine Line (7 p.m., $27); cute, poppy Los Angeles rockers the Wreck have coyly issued just half of their new album for Republic Records but aren’t charging half-price for tickets (6:30 p.m. First Avenue, all ages, $31); So Cal ska punk mainstays Save Ferris are back (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25 and up).
Friday, May 2
5. Balint Karosi: The Bach Society of Minnesota has invited this Hungarian organist to town for a recital, where he’ll demonstrate the skills and interpretive depth that helped him win multiple organ competitions, including the 2008 International Bach Competition in Leipzig, Germany. Now based in Philadelphia after having founded baroque music ensembles and festivals in Boston and New York City, Karosi will show off his way with Bach on a program that also includes music by the Renaissance era’s Francisco Correa de Arauxo, baroque composer Nicolas de Grigny, German romantic Robert Schumann and Karosi himself. (7 p.m. House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Av., St. Paul, $5-$30, bachsocietymn.org)
Also: Philly indie-rock hero Alec Ounsworth is back with his old band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah performing their brilliantly off-kilter eponymous debut album in full to mark its 20th anniversary (8:30 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $27); dance-inducing Minnesotans Charanga Tropical kick off Cinco de Mayo weekend — and Crooners series in the Belvedere tent — with boleros, danzones and Latin jazz (8 p.m., $25-$35 ); buzzing, prolific Americana songwriter Molly Brandt is touting another new album, “Interwoven,” with Aby Wolf opening (8 p.m. Icehouse, $18-$25).
Saturday, May 3
6. Champian Fulton Trio: The Oklahoma-reared, New York City-based pianist/singer is the daughter of a jazz trumpeter who ran the Clark Terry Institute for Jazz Studies in Iowa. With 18 albums as a leader, she is as impressive as a sophisticated pianist as she is a nuanced vocalist, who is adept at scatting with words, not the more conventional instrumental sounds. For her appearance with bassist Hidehiko Tanaka and drummer Fukushi Tainaka, Fulton will play a salute to the great pianist Oscar Peterson. (7 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $35-$45, eventbrite.com)