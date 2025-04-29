Music

Recovering from stroke, John Munson can sing but not yet play bass

Minnesota musicians will salute the Semisonic and New Standards stalwart on Thursday.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 11:30AM
Semisonic performed at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, August 31, 2012. Pictured is John Munson, vocals and bass.
John Munson, seen at the Minnesota State Fair with Semisonic, will be saluted at the Munson Fest benefit Thursday at the Fitzgerald Theater. He suffered a stroke in February. (Dml - Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After suffering a debilitating stroke in February, Minnesota musician John Munson got onstage and sang again over the weekend.

With no advance announcement, Munson, who had a stroke Feb. 23, took the stage at Minneapolis’ Hook & Ladder Theater on Saturday at a private event to honor his friend, Laurie Lindeen, the singer/memoirist/professor who died of an aneurysm last summer.

“It was a great and, for me, a very private honor to have been asked months ago that I wouldn’t miss, stroke or no,” Munson said afterward.

He offered two tunes, including David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.”

He hopes to sing again in public Thursday at Munson Fest, a benefit concert at the Fitzgerald Theater featuring a parade of local musicians including Chan Poling, Steve Roehm, Aby Wolf, Matt Wilson, Dylan Hicks and others.

“I’ve gotten lots of messages and gifts of support from the community of artists and beyond,” said Munson, a popular local figure who plays in the New Standards and Semisonic. “I have huge gratitude. I’d like to write every single person a note but I can’t write so well.”

He chuckled.

More than $135,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for Munson, his wife and two daughters.

Munson, 58, has been doing physical therapy twice weekly as well as occupational therapy but has cut back on speech therapy.

Speaking by phone Friday from his Circle Pines home, Munson sounded almost like his usual energetic self. He was chatty, laughed freely and often, and manifested no self-pity.

“I feel pretty damn good, all things considered,” he declared in a 35-minute conversation.

“According to my people who have seen a lot of patients, I’m doing well,” he said. “As far as walking and talking, I feel like I’m doing very, very well. I’m grateful and heartened by that.”

He can still sing, which has been the case during his entire recovery. In rehab, his speech therapists urged: “If you can’t say it, sing it!”

“I put this to the test,” he said, “and found it to be true.”

However, Munson cautions that “I can’t go out and play bass or piano like I once could.”

It’s about his fine motor skills, he’s been told. He can’t work or drive yet.

“I’m coming to understand the ‘one day at a time’ mantra I’ve heard from others,” he said, though he’s heartened by recent reports of ex-Minnesota Twins Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek recuperating from strokes.

He mentioned alt-rock singer Matthew Sweet, who had a stroke in December, as well as Americana queen Lucinda Williams, who rebounded from her stroke in 2020 and performed with the New Standards at their Holiday Show in December.

“It’s a sign of aging, more than anything else,” Munson said of strokes. “I guess it’s the card my body drew. But I do have survivors all around me who teach me a lot about how to carry on.”

Munson had a previous stroke in 2020 but bounced back to work quickly after the pandemic ended.

Jacob Slichter, his bandmate in Semisonic, recently suggested Munson try the Hanon piano exercise.

It’s rudimentary warmups for a young pianist, Munson reports, but he can measure his progress and “try not to get frustrated. I’m seeing improvement.”

While one arm is stronger than the other, he hasn’t been able to play his upright bass but he has essayed his electric bass which “feels doable in the future.”

“My expectations are modest,” Munson said with no hint of anger. “I try not to have big expectations. But I don’t want to rain on my own or anyone else’s parade either. It could be that I play and sing and I come back and I’m strong — or not.”

Whether he can play bass or not, Munson promises to be at the New Standards’ June 19 gig as part of the Lowertown Sounds series at Mears Park in St. Paul.

“It’s hopeful,” he said. “I believe in hope, and I believe in having goals.”

As far as Semisonic’s summer run that kicks off July 18 at the Minnesota Yacht Club in his hometown of St. Paul, Munson sounded like he was paraphrasing an old Barack Obama campaign slogan as his mantra.

“We’re hoping,” he said. “But who knows.”

Munson Fest

With: Chan Poling, Steve Roehm, Dylan Hicks, Aby Wolf, Matt Wilson, Dust of Suns, others

When: 7:30 p.m. Thu.

Where: Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul

Tickets: $30 and up, axs.com

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

