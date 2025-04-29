Recovering from stroke, John Munson can sing but not yet play bass

After suffering a debilitating stroke in February, Minnesota musician John Munson got onstage and sang again over the weekend.
With no advance announcement, Munson, who had a stroke Feb. 23, took the stage at Minneapolis’ Hook & Ladder Theater on Saturday at a private event to honor his friend, Laurie Lindeen, the singer/memoirist/professor who died of an aneurysm last summer.
“It was a great and, for me, a very private honor to have been asked months ago that I wouldn’t miss, stroke or no,” Munson said afterward.
He offered two tunes, including David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.”
He hopes to sing again in public Thursday at Munson Fest, a benefit concert at the Fitzgerald Theater featuring a parade of local musicians including Chan Poling, Steve Roehm, Aby Wolf, Matt Wilson, Dylan Hicks and others.
“I’ve gotten lots of messages and gifts of support from the community of artists and beyond,” said Munson, a popular local figure who plays in the New Standards and Semisonic. “I have huge gratitude. I’d like to write every single person a note but I can’t write so well.”
He chuckled.
More than $135,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for Munson, his wife and two daughters.