The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, May 8
1. Minnesota Orchestra: The first time Thomas Søndergård conducted the Minnesota Orchestra, the featured soloist was Argentine pianist Ingrid Fliter, the first woman to win the Gilmore Artist Award (kind of like the MacArthur “Genius Grant” for pianists). She played a Mozart concerto then and will reunite with Søndergård and the orchestra for another (his 17th). And this orchestra has done some magnificent things with Dmitri Shostakovich symphonies this century, so a performance of No. 11, nicknamed “The Year 1905,” is very promising, as is a powerful piece by Karim Al-Zand. (11 a.m. Thu. and 8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$111, minnesotaorchestra.org)
Also: Festival de las Calaveras organizers are presenting a special post-Cinco de Mayo concert with conjunto-tinged Texas rock band Piñata Protest and others (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $15-$20); Ghost-Note, Dallas’ jazzy funk group led by Snarky Puppy members Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth, are back at the Dakota (6:30 and 9 p.m., $47.50 and up); loopy drum and keyboard guru Dosh teams up with local jazz stalwarts Anthony Cox and Chris Thomson (7:30 p.m. Berlin, $10); Mexican singer/songwriter Kevin Kaarl has a sizable following on YouTube and Spotify (7 p.m. Fillmore, $62 and up).
Friday, May 9
2. Lucius: In the last few years, in addition to harmonizing with Brandi Carlile, Ringo Starr and others, Lucius frontwomen Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig have started finding life partners, building families, growing gardens and getting dogs in Los Angeles. On their just-released eponymous fourth album, the quartet — including drummer/producer Dan Molad and guitarist Peter Lalish — return to intriguing, resourceful indie-pop, including the luscious “Mad Love,” the minimalist “Impressions” and reflective “At the End of the Day” with help from guests Madison Cunningham and the War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $42 and up, axs.com)
3. Allison Russell: Last seen opening for Hozier at Xcel Energy Center last August, the Grammy-winning, genre-agnostic Canadian has picked First Avenue for her first Twin Cities headline appearance. Yes, she’s a Prince fan. Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman of Prince & the Revolution played on Russell’s new album, “The Returner.” An effective connector, the singer/clarinetist/banjoist dropped a new single with Annie Lennox and has collaborated with Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell and Mavis Staples, among her many heroes. After a triumphant run as Persephone on Broadway in “Hadestown” this past winter, the dynamic, probing Russell has returned to the road to promote “The Returner.” (7:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25 and up, axs.com)
4. The Magnetic Fields: “69 Love Songs” was a monumentally ambitious 1999 work by Stephin Merritt in which he composed 69 tunes about love songs in a wide variety of musical styles, including country, ballads, jazz, blues, folk and synth pop. Being an omnivore, Merritt discussed heterosexual, homosexual and bisexual relationships. The Magnetic Fields will recreate the 172-minute triple album in its entirety but spread over two nights. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $49.50 and up, axs.com)
5. Alison Moyet: The ’80s British pop star is equally remembered for the dramatic but fun synth-pop hits “All Cried Out” and “Invisible” as well as for her time in Yaz with Depeche Mode/Erasure co-founder Vince Clarke, whose dance favorites included “Don’t Go” and “Situation.” At 61, she is back in the States for the first time in eight years, touting a new full-length, “Key,” which features reworkings of her old material as well as two new tunes. She’s playing a long “evening with” show, so no opener. (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $47.50-$70, axs.com)
Also: “Bottoms Up” country-rock hitmaker Brantley Gilbert‘s Tattoos Tour kicks off the season at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park (7 p.m., $50 and up); the Hook & Ladder is throwing its first installment in a new, multi-stage electronic-dance music series called Doinks n’ Dubstep in conjunction with its adjoining cannabis lounge Zen Arcade, featuring Oklahoma DJ/producer Champagne Drip, Pogman, a silent disco and more (8 p.m., $46); Florida jazz saxophonist Patrick Lamb takes a break from his tour with Gino Vannelli to make his Twin Cities debut with local friends including Ricky Peterson, St. Paul Peterson and Joey Finger (5:30 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $54.50 and up); RetroFizz does its annual salute to the music of Burt Bacharach with the help of a parade of singers including Maud Hixson, Curtiss A, Julius Collins, Kendra Glenn, Becky Schlegel and Nate Dungan (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $37.89 and up); Sara Bischoff’s enchanting, neo-twang-shoegaze band Under Violet is back in action with Val Son (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15); after gigging heavily with Soul Asylum and UltraBomb of late, Ryan Smith returns to his old family band the Melismatics with pal Benjamin Cartel (8 p.m. Icehouse, $15-$22); Chicago’s Ana Everling Quartet will combine Romanian folklore with modern classical influences at jazz club Berlin (7-10 p.m., $20), where Jazz88 jockey Danny Sigelman is DJ-ing later (10:30 p.m., free).
Saturday, May 10
6. Gang of Four: After their Minneapolis coming-out at Jay’s Longhorn Bar in 1979, the chaotically grooving and bitingly sociopolitical punk pioneers from Leeds, England, went on to influence R.E.M., the Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, etc. Singer Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham are keeping the band going strong with help from a couple of younger all-star fans, Indiana’s Pharmacists bandleader Ted Leo on guitar and Belly’s Gail Greenwood on bass. They’re calling it GoF’s last outing and playing the first album in full, 1979’s “Entertainment!” It’s turned into a tribute to bassist Dave Allen, too, who died last month, following guitarist Andy Gill’s passing in 2020. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, axs.com)