Allison Russell is a rainbow connector — from Brandi Carlile to Kermit the Frog

For her first headline appearance in the Twin Cities, award-winning roots singer Allison Russell wants to perform at First Avenue. Because of Prince, of course. She’ll have an altar onstage to him as well as other heroes like Tracy Chapman and Mavis Staples — “the giants whose shoulders we’re now standing on.”
When it comes to Prince, Russell and her all-women band, the Rainbow Coalition, are “obsessed. I don’t know how many times we’ve watched ‘Purple Rain’ as a band,” said the Canadian singer, who comes to First Ave on Friday. “To be able to headline there feels special and resonant and magical to me.”
Russell will reach out to “our big sisters” — Prince alums Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, who played on her recent sophomore album, “The Returner” — to try to arrange a “bucket list” private visit to Prince’s Paisley Park while in the Twin Cities.
Russell has become a masterful connector. Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell and Hozier are among the stars with whom the clarinetist/banjoist/singer has collaborated.
Although the Montreal native was a member of Birds of Chicago (with her partner JT Nero) and Our Native Daughters (with Rhiannon Giddens), Russell has blossomed as a connector since releasing her outstanding debut solo album, “Outside Child,” in 2021.
She won the Americana Music Award for album of the year for that recording, and this year she picked up a Grammy for best American roots performance for the song “Eve Was Black.”
“It started as poem as an open letter from myself to my adopted father, the man who raised me, who was severely abusive and had been himself abused as a child, physically and ideologically,” she said.
“It was a poem of reckoning and forgiveness. It was to remind anyone suffering from supremacy delusions that we’re actually connected and family, whether we like it or not.”