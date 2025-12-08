Music

Bob Dylan returning to home state, will perform March 24 in Rochester

It will mark the first time for performances in Minnesota on consecutive years in more than a decade.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2025 at 5:31AM
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." His website bills it as a "World Wide Tour 2021-2024." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Bob Dylan last performed in Rochester in 2012 as part of his Never Ending Tour. (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

After giving two performances in his home state in 2025, Bob Dylan will return to Minnesota on March 24 in Rochester at Mayo Civic Center Arena.

On his website on Sunday night, Dylan announced that his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will continue with a run through mostly smaller markets in the Midwest and the South, beginning March 21 in Omaha and ending May 1 in Abilene, Texas. Shows are also booked for Sioux Falls, Iowa City and La Crosse.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at Ticketmaster. No prices have been announced for the 5,200-capacity Rochester venue.

In 2025, Dylan performed in Mankato on April 4 as well as Eau Claire and Green Bay on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. He also gave a five-song performance at the multi-artist Farm Aid at the Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 20.

The last time Dylan performed on consecutive years in the North Star State was 2013-14.

Bobcats, those serious Dylan fans, have pointed out that Dylan has stuck to a similar set list — usually nine selections from “Rough and Rowdy Ways” and nine catalog numbers, including “It Ain’t Me Babe” and “Desolation Row” — on his current tour, a lineup surprisingly more static than just about any time in recent memory.

Dylan last performed in Rochester in 2012 as part of his Never Ending Tour, which began in 1988.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour, named for his 2020 album, commenced in November 2021. The trek has included 158 gigs in North America, 107 in Europe and 11 in Asia.

On Nov. 13, Dylan tweeted — yes, he has an account on X — that he would return to the road in early spring. The 84-year-old icon wrapped up the latest leg of the tour on Nov. 25 in Dublin.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Bob Dylan returning to home state, will perform March 24 in Rochester

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." His website bills it as a "World Wide Tour 2021-2024." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

It will mark the first time for performances in Minnesota on consecutive years in more than a decade.

Music

Review: Conductor Delyana Lazarova delivers powerful Dvořák

Rob Hubbard
card image

Music

Ex-Minnesotans round out Rolling Stone’s best of 2025 lists

card image