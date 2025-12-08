Bob Dylan returning to home state, will perform March 24 in Rochester

After giving two performances in his home state in 2025, Bob Dylan will return to Minnesota on March 24 in Rochester at Mayo Civic Center Arena.
On his website on Sunday night, Dylan announced that his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will continue with a run through mostly smaller markets in the Midwest and the South, beginning March 21 in Omaha and ending May 1 in Abilene, Texas. Shows are also booked for Sioux Falls, Iowa City and La Crosse.
Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at Ticketmaster. No prices have been announced for the 5,200-capacity Rochester venue.
In 2025, Dylan performed in Mankato on April 4 as well as Eau Claire and Green Bay on his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. He also gave a five-song performance at the multi-artist Farm Aid at the Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 20.
The last time Dylan performed on consecutive years in the North Star State was 2013-14.
Bobcats, those serious Dylan fans, have pointed out that Dylan has stuck to a similar set list — usually nine selections from “Rough and Rowdy Ways” and nine catalog numbers, including “It Ain’t Me Babe” and “Desolation Row” — on his current tour, a lineup surprisingly more static than just about any time in recent memory.
Dylan last performed in Rochester in 2012 as part of his Never Ending Tour, which began in 1988.
The Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour, named for his 2020 album, commenced in November 2021. The trek has included 158 gigs in North America, 107 in Europe and 11 in Asia.