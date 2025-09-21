11 takeaways our critics harvested at Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis

We listened intently all night to what was being said and sung onstage. However, the best comment at Farm Aid came long before the music started. Even before concertgoers entered the Gopher football stadium. In a huge press conference attended by about 1,000 media, farmers and invited advocates, Farm Aid cofounder Young – of course, it was the outspoken one – uttered a new catchphrase saying corporations should pay “conscience tax” to family farmers. A few minutes later, fellow board member Matthews picked up on the phrase in his spontaneous remarks at the presser. Young said Minnesota-based Cargill and other corporations “need to pay a conscience tax to the farmers of America.” We see a “conscience tax” T-shirt in the future.