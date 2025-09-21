11 takeaways our critics harvested at Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis

Minnesota had to wait 40 years to finally land a Farm Aid concert, but it wound up getting an extraordinary one.
It got a very Minnesotan one, too.
There was a strong twofer of homegrown talent on the lineup for Saturday’s 12-hour marathon at Huntington Bank Stadium. Homeboy Bob Dylan — who first inspired Farm Aid by shouting out American farmers at 1985’s Live Aid mega concert — delivered a short but meaningful performance on only three days’ notice. And Duluth pickers Trampled by Turtles earned a warm reception earlier in the day.
Minnesota politicians played a sizable role. Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduced Farm Aid’s youngest musician board member, Margo Price, with a timely and well-received nod to her recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” TV appearance. Then Gov. Tim Walz welcomed the day’s great-grandpa-aged grand poobah, Willie Nelson, to the stage by praising him for being “a man who truly embodies the American spirit.
“Fiercely independent, generous, kind, irreverent, decent and a bit of a hell-raiser,” Walz said of the 92-year-old Texas countryman, who has been Farm Aid’s hands-on ringleader since its inception.
A lot else about the concert embodied the Minnesota spirit. The weather was autumnally pleasant, with just sporadic rain and none of the sweat that flows profusely at Nelson’s Fourth of July picnics in Texas. The stage production was efficient and well-managed.
Minnesota nice flowed through the event. Maybe because it was a charity concert for a relatively apolitical cause, folks onstage and out in the crowd were as congenial and communal as at any big concert of recent memory.
Even one of the event’s biggest stars — who has a smiley hippie jam-band following — was impressed by the good vibes from the 37,000 attendees.