Live: Farm Aid 40 kicks off with Wisdom Indian Dancers, Madeline Edwards, Jesse Welles

September 20, 2025
Musician Eric Burton performs at Huntington Bank Stadium as part of Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis, Saturday, Sept 20, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Performers and farmers push for awareness and help.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The star-studded Farm Aid 40 concert is underway at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Follow live coverage below:

At the merchandise booth at Farm Aid 40, long-sleeve shirts are $55, flannels are $75 and hoodies are $80. (Brian Stensaas/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3:12 p.m.: All the clothing sold at the merchandise booth are made with organic cotton grown in the United States. Prices range from $45 for T-shirts to $100 for denim jackets.

— Brian Stensaas

Bill Weir, the chief climate correspondent at CNN, will join anchors John Berman and Laura Coates at 6 p.m. Saturday for a live broadcast from Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis. (Neal Justin /The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2:43 p.m.: For CNN correspondent Bill Weir, Farm Aid is a sort of homecoming. One of his first gigs was as a sports reporter at Rochester’s KAAL-TV in early ’90s, when the Twins won the World Series and Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl. “It was a dream for a sports fan,” he said. Being part of CNN’s Farm Aid gig is also a sweet assignment. This will be the fourth time he’s seen Willie Nelson in concert. “This a nice reprieve from the news cycle,“ he said. “But I’m also looking to see what news could come out of here.”

— Neal Justin

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, is the fifth performer to take the stage at Huntington Bank Stadium as part of Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2:38 p.m.: A regular visitor to the Twin Cities going back to tour stops at the Triple Rock and 7th St. Entry a decade ago, Waxahatchee has a lot of fans scattered throughout the crowd singing along to “Right Back to It” and “Fire.” The Kansas City singer doubly known as Katie Crutchfield performed with her full band, including drummer Spencer Tweedy, whose dad Jeff Tweedy has played several Farm Aids with his band Wilco.

— Chris Riemenschneider

2:07 p.m.: Since 2007, Farm Aid concerts have featured local farms, especially organic and grass-fed operations, on the concession menu. “We want to connect the food with the farmer, as much local as we can,” said Jennifer Fahy, Farm Aid’s co-executive director. That’s not easy to pull off when feeding thousands and facing a food supply chain built around large distributors. “It’s different than picking up the phone and getting it all delivered on one truck,” Fahy said.

— Brooks Johnson

2:01 p.m.: Eric Burton of Black Pumas, the fourth performer at Farm Aid 40, has taken the stage at the University of Minnesota stadium. The crowd is slow in arriving for the 18-act marathon.

— Jon Bream

1:59 p.m.: Californian folk-rocker Madeline Edwards played a couple tunes appropriate to the day’s subject matter, “Seat at the Table” and “Hold My Horses,” the latter prompting the first loud roar from the crowd during its dramatic vocal peak. Dylan-esque Arkansas troubadour Jesse Welles had fans cheering lyric after lyric as he addressed war, poverty, capitalism, pollution and other topical themes in tunes like “Cancer” and “War Isn’t Murder.”

— Chris Riemenschneider

1:57 p.m.: The downside to having such a stacked lineup of musicians at Farm Aid 40 became apparent as the second and third acts of the day, Madeline Edwards and Jesse Welles, took the stage. Each made strong impressions on the crowd instantaneously but then seemed to leave us hanging, with less than a half-hour apiece to perform.

— Chris Riemenschneider

1:54 p.m.: The wild rice brats are delish and priced reasonably at $8.29 but paying $9.99 for a jumbo bag of chips hurts a bit. However, it helps that it’s all going to a good cause.

— Neal Justin

1:29 p.m.: Members of Trampled by Turtles couldn’t wait to check out the home turf of their latest hometown gig. Walking the field at Huntington Bank Stadium three hours ahead of their 3:15 p.m. set time, singer/guitarist Dave Simonett said representing the Minnesota music scene at Farm Aid 40 is “the honor of a lifetime.”

“I remember watching Farm Aid as a kid, and I’ve been a fan of the board members almost my whole life, so this is huge,” he said.

— Chris Riemenschneider

1:13 p.m.: Farm Aid is best known for its annual charity concert, but the nonprofit behind the festival operates year-round spending the money raised on programs to benefit small family farms. That includes the 1-800-FARM-AID hotline, which supports local groups like St. Paul’s Farmers’ Legal Action Group and provides emergency grants for farmers in crisis. Those resources are needed today as much as they were 40 years ago when Farm Aid was founded. “It’s difficult for anybody to be profitable in this environment,” said Ruth Ann Karty, a farm advocate at the state department of agriculture.

— Brooks Johnson

12:57 p.m.: One of Farm Aid’s musician board members, Margo Price, not only introduced the day’s first performers, the Wisdom Indian Dancers, but also sang her heart out with them.

“I’ve watched them grace the stage at Farm Aid for years now, and every time I’m captivated,” Price said of the Florida troupe. She then stuck around and sang an a cappella version of “The Lord’s Prayer” with them to kick off the music for the day. The line, “Give us this day our daily bread,” rang out with extra power on this occasion.

— Chris Riemenschneider

Crop art is back as a thing, but this time at Farm Aid 40 in Minneapolis. (Brooks Johnson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

12:48 p.m.: Dozens of progressive farm and conservation groups have set up booths at the Homegrown Village outside Huntington Bank Stadium until 5 p.m. today as part of Farm Aid’s advocacy for small-scale and local food systems. And because this is Minnesota, there’s also a crop art station out there.

— Brooks Johnson

12:37 p.m.: Farm Aid 40 traffic has slowed some roads to a crawl around Huntington Bank Stadium. It’s slow going along Highway 55 in both directions. Those heading northbound through the Lowry tunnel need to add 5-10 minutes to travel times. There are minor slowdowns along Interstate 94, but Highway 280 remains clear.

— Kyeland Jackson

The lines outside Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday clogged entrances for roughly 90 minutes after the gates opened. (Chris Riemenschneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

12:20 p.m.: Lines were stretched out for blocks around Huntington Bank Stadium. A good portion of the 45,000-plus expected fans turned out early to try to catch the performances kick off at 12:30 p.m. with the Wisdom Indian Dancers.

— Chris Riemenschneider

Mayor Jacob Frey at Farm Aid 40 Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Jon Bream/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

12:02 p.m.: Mayor Jacob Frey declares Sept. 20, 2025, as Farm Aid Day in Minneapolis as the gates open for concertgoers.

— Jon Bream

11:58 a.m.: Angela Dawson, a farmer in Pine County and co-founder of the Forty Acres Co-op took the stage to thank Willie Nelson for the spotlight on emerging farmers. “Trailblazers need support. We need people behind us,” she said.

— Brooks Johnson

11:57 a.m.: Margo Price didn’t mention that she was the last performer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before ABC pulled it from the air earlier this week. But it seemed like she was referring to the show when it was her turn to talk at the press conference. “We’re being divided, we’re being distracted,” she said. “Our voices are being silenced.”

— Neal Justin

11:52 a.m.: Farm Aid organizers and farmers criticize the concentrated animal feeding operations, aka factory farms, during the press conference. Minnesota is the nation’s second-largest pork producer, a leading dairy state and is home to about 1,200 large feedlots that house more than 1,000 animals each, according to state regulators. That’s triple the number of those operations in 1991, according to the Environmental Working Group.

— Brooks Johnson

11:47 a.m.: Neil Young begs Cargill and other corporations to donate to “the human beings who made this happen. ... They need to pay a conscience tax to the farmers of America.”

— Jon Bream

Willie Nelson, left, and John Mellencamp during the press conference Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Jon Bream/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

11:40 a.m.: John Mellencamp salutes Willie Nelson, saying: “We wouldn’t have raised a [expletive] dime if it wasn’t for this fellow.”

— Jon Bream

11:22 a.m.: With Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neal Young and others onstage, Farm Aid’s co-executive director Jennifer Fahy said Minnesota was the first choice for Farm Aid 40 during the press conference.

— Jon Bream

The parking space at Oak Street and Washington Avenue in Minneapolis is $40. (Brian Stensaas/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

11:13 a.m.: Those headed for Huntington Bank Stadium by car can expect to shell out some cash. It will cost $33 to park at the Washington Avenue Ramp and $44 to park in Lot No. 37, the Ski-U-Mah Lot or the Gateway Lot. Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said train service will be expanded, buses will be available after midnight and additional staff will be on hand to help concertgoers navigate.

— Kyeland Jackson

10:58 a.m.: Farm Aid 40 concertgoers can expect a mix of clouds and sun with the highs in the low 70s. But meteorologists say don’t rule out spotty showers and random rumbles in the late afternoon into the evening. When Willie Nelson takes the stage to wrap up things in the 11 o’clock hour, temps are predicted to drop to the mid-60s.

— Arthi Subramaniam

