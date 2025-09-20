Live: Farm Aid 40 kicks off with Wisdom Indian Dancers, Madeline Edwards, Jesse Welles

2:43 p.m.: For CNN correspondent Bill Weir, Farm Aid is a sort of homecoming. One of his first gigs was as a sports reporter at Rochester’s KAAL-TV in early ’90s, when the Twins won the World Series and Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl. “It was a dream for a sports fan,” he said. Being part of CNN’s Farm Aid gig is also a sweet assignment. This will be the fourth time he’s seen Willie Nelson in concert. “This a nice reprieve from the news cycle,“ he said. “But I’m also looking to see what news could come out of here.”