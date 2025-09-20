Live: Farm Aid 40 kicks off with Wisdom Indian Dancers, Madeline Edwards, Jesse Welles

The star-studded Farm Aid 40 concert is underway at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Follow live coverage below:
3:12 p.m.: All the clothing sold at the merchandise booth are made with organic cotton grown in the United States. Prices range from $45 for T-shirts to $100 for denim jackets.
— Brian Stensaas
2:43 p.m.: For CNN correspondent Bill Weir, Farm Aid is a sort of homecoming. One of his first gigs was as a sports reporter at Rochester’s KAAL-TV in early ’90s, when the Twins won the World Series and Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl. “It was a dream for a sports fan,” he said. Being part of CNN’s Farm Aid gig is also a sweet assignment. This will be the fourth time he’s seen Willie Nelson in concert. “This a nice reprieve from the news cycle,“ he said. “But I’m also looking to see what news could come out of here.”
— Neal Justin
2:38 p.m.: A regular visitor to the Twin Cities going back to tour stops at the Triple Rock and 7th St. Entry a decade ago, Waxahatchee has a lot of fans scattered throughout the crowd singing along to “Right Back to It” and “Fire.” The Kansas City singer doubly known as Katie Crutchfield performed with her full band, including drummer Spencer Tweedy, whose dad Jeff Tweedy has played several Farm Aids with his band Wilco.
— Chris Riemenschneider