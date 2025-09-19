How Farm Aid actually helps Minnesota farms

In 1985, a newly minted nonprofit set up a phone number to help gather donations: 1-800-FARM-AID.
But many of the people calling weren’t offering money. They were looking for help.
“It was the first time that there seemed to be a way for farmers to connect, to seek out help,” said Farm Aid co-executive director Jennifer Fahy. “And so they were calling our number set up for donations, and Farm Aid quickly moved into answering those phone calls.”
More than a big-name fundraising concert, which is in Minnesota for the first time Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, Farm Aid is a flag that waves: Help is available. And it’s needed today as much as it was 40 years ago.
The annual concert launched to help struggling farmers facing their worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, when hundreds of thousands of farmers defaulted on loans and lost their farms as crop and land prices plummeted. Much of the money Farm Aid raised went to other supportive nonprofits that could lend a local hand.
As the 1980s farm crisis faded, other problems kept cropping up, making Farm Aid a year-round operation that spends millions maintaining that hotline, providing emergency grants and supporting local farm groups around the country.
Now a new catastrophe is brewing, as crop prices remain low and median farm incomes are projected to go negative for the fourth consecutive year.
“We’ve heard a lot from corn and soy farmers who went through the crisis, weathered it, and all are saying, ‘I don’t know what the future holds for the next generation because we’re losing money on every acre,’” Fahy said.