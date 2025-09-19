Farm Aid 40 set times revealed; expect a late night

Other revelations among the set lists: Texan alt-country hero Steve Earle is scheduled to play two short sets instead of one longer slot, scheduled 3:47 and 4:28 p.m., a plan easier to pull off as a solo/acoustic act. Also, West Virginia’s blossoming bluegrass star Sierra Ferrell is expected to join Willie’s son Lukas Nelson in his 4:40 p.m. set, after she canceled a festival gig in Kentucky to be at Farm Aid.