Farm Aid 40 set times revealed; expect a late night

Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform 35 minutes, adding to the length of the already long lineup Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2025 at 3:27PM
Willie Nelson, left, watched his son Lukas Nelson perform at his annual Fourth of July Picnic last year in Camden, N.J. Lukas was added to the schedule of Farm Aid 40 happening Saturday in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

There’s some good news in the newly revealed Farm Aid 40 set times: Bob Dylan has a 35-minute slot, twice as long as his three-song performance as a surprise guest at Farm Aid 2023.

The bad news for some ticket holders: It’s going to be a late night.

With Dylan newly added to the lineup, Saturday’s big fundraiser concert at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has been extended to last almost until midnight. Headliner Willie Nelson might want to consider adding “Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)” back into his set list.

Dylan is slated to go on at 9:22 p.m., sandwiched between Farm Aid co-founders John Mellencamp and Neil Young. The performances are now scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. with Florida’s Wisdom Indian Dancers, who are Farm Aid regulars.

View post on Instagram
 

Other revelations among the set lists: Texan alt-country hero Steve Earle is scheduled to play two short sets instead of one longer slot, scheduled 3:47 and 4:28 p.m., a plan easier to pull off as a solo/acoustic act. Also, West Virginia’s blossoming bluegrass star Sierra Ferrell is expected to join Willie’s son Lukas Nelson in his 4:40 p.m. set, after she canceled a festival gig in Kentucky to be at Farm Aid.

The set times were revealed Thursday via the concert’s own in-house app, which can be downloaded to phones ahead of the fest with all of the day’s pertinent information. We posted our own roundup of other concert info earlier this week.

Tickets for Farm Aid were still available in limited quantities Friday morning via gophersports.com, priced $113-$437. Money raised from the event goes toward a wide variety of organizations and programs benefitting independent farmers across America, including many in Minnesota.

Here are the newly advertised set times for Farm Aid 40:

  • 12:30-12:40 Wisdom Indian Dancers
    • 12:42-1:02 Madeline Edwards
      • 1:07-1:32 Jesse Welles
        • 1:37-2:02 Eric Burton
          • 2:07-2:32 Waxahatchee
            • 2:39-3:09 Wynonna Judd
              • 3:16-3:46 Trampled by Turtles
                • 3:47-3:57 Steve Earle
                  • 3:58-4:28 Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
                    • 4:28-4:38 Steve Earle
                      • 4:40-5:10 Lukas Nelson & Friends
                        • 5:22-5:52 Billy Strings
                          • 6:07-6:37 Kenny Chesney
                            • 6:52-7:27 Margo Price
                              • 7:42-8:17 Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
                                • 8:32-9:07 John Mellencamp
                                  • 9:22-9:57 Bob Dylan
                                    • 10:12-10:47 Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts
                                      • 11:02-11:42 Willie Nelson & Family
