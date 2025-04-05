Review: Bob Dylan was neither rough nor rowdy in Mankato

MANKATO — Bob Dylan came home again Friday night, for his first performance in Minnesota in six years. Of course, he’s aware that it’s his home state, even if he didn’t say anything to acknowledge that at the sold-out Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
We assume he likes Minnesota, even if he’s played in, ahem, Wisconsin four times since his last Gopher State appearance, which was at this same Mankato hockey arena in 2019.
The Duluth-born, Hibbing-reared Dylan has an affinity for the Midwest. Remember his song “Girl from the North Country” that became the inspiration and title of a 2020 Broadway musical featuring his tunes?
“I’m from Minnesota and I like the casual hum of the heartland,” he told Vanity Fair a few years ago.
Minnesotans like him, too. The Mankato concert — the biggest one on this leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, accommodating 6,000 fans — sold out quickly. Resale tickets were going for as much as $1,279 for a main floor seat in the Land of 10,000 resellers.
Do people feel this might be the last time to see Dylan — who turns 84 next month — in his home state? Or was it a case of the first-time for younger generations who discovered the enigmatic bard in the Oscar-nominated film “A Complete Unknown”? (Thank you, Timothee Chalamet.) Or did the six-year absence make the hearts grow stronger for Minnesota-based Bobcats?
That leads us to the main question: How was Dylan’s third ever Mankato concert (yes, we’re counting) in the bard’s 65th year of performing?
There were rapturous moments in the thrall of his Bobness, as the attentive audience listened for every nuance, every punched word, every simple twist of phrase. This was not a concert for casual fans. There were no rocking classics like “All Along the Watchtower,” “Like a Rolling Stone” or “Highway 61 Revisited,” the three songs he’s performed the most in concert (more than 2,000 times each, per bobdylan.com, his official website).