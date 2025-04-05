Review: Bob Dylan was neither rough nor rowdy in Mankato

As he’s been doing on the entire Rough and Rowdy Tour, which kicked off in 2021 in Milwaukee, he performed nine of the 10 tunes from the acclaimed 2020 of that name. (Mankato was the eighth show this year.) Dylan mixed in five songs from the ‘60s, and one each from the ‘70s and ‘80s. There was nothing from his made-in-Minneapolis “Blood on the Tracks,” which was released 50 years ago.