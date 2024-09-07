Review: Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan deliver the last - and most momentous - doubleheader of the summer

It was the second consecutive summer that Willie brought the Outlaw fest to Somerset; last year Robert Plant & Alison Krauss were in the Dylan slot. The Hibbing-reared bard hasn’t performed in the Twin Cities area since 2017 at Xcel Energy Center. He last appeared in his home state in 2019 in Mankato, but he hadn’t teamed with Willie in the area since 2005 at the old Midway Stadium in St. Paul.