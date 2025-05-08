Yuen: Why Minnesota high school students shouldn’t opt out of standardized tests

Standardized test scores are not the end all and be all. But they matter. At least, they should.
Testing season is wrapping up in Minnesota schools. Every spring, students around the state are asked to give their best shot at the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests, known as MCAs, to gauge their understanding of math, reading and science.
In many Minnesota high schools, a startlingly high proportion of students refuse.
At Camden High School (formerly known as Patrick Henry) in north Minneapolis, nearly 8 out of 10 sophomores refused to take the reading MCAs last school year. About two-thirds of juniors at Farmington and Shakopee high schools said “nah” to the math assessments. In some more affluent suburban high schools, such as Wayzata, nearly a third of 11th-graders also skipped the math component.
The reasons why parents excuse their children from standardized testing are myriad. When pressed why, parents often say they’re pushing back on what they believe to be a culture of over-testing in our kids’ public schools.
Test objectors span the political spectrum. Some progressives and families of color believe the exams have baked-in cultural or racial biases that don’t accurately reflect their students’ knowledge. Teachers unions have also been skeptical toward the assessments, preferring a more holistic approach toward gauging student proficiency.
A smaller percentage of parents on the far right don’t believe in government collecting data on their children.
And education-reform advocate Daniel Sellers, who supports testing, said he’s anecdotally noticed another trend under foot.