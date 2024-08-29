Minnesota test scores remain stagnant with only about half of students meeting or beating grade-level standards in math and reading, new data shows.
Minnesota school test scores are out. Here’s what the newest data shows.
This year’s test results follow a legislative call to change how reading is taught, but the training of teachers is a work in progress.
The state’s achievement gaps, among the largest in the country, persist, as well, with only slight changes by race and ethnicity, according to the state Department of Education.
“We need all students to succeed and thrive in school,” state Education Commissioner Willie Jett said in a statement accompanying Thursday’s release of 2024 data for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs), which he said will help guide his department’s efforts to support school communities.
A potential bright spot in this year’s results: a drop in the percentage of students marked chronically absent from school in 2022-23, the latest year for which data is available.
Math and reading
Scores in reading and math have dropped about 8 percentage points since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the lack of yearly progress to significantly boost proficiency or ease achievement gaps between white students and students of color was established years before the pandemic disrupted student learning.
Minnesota first saw a dramatic plunge in pandemic-era test scores in 2021, when 53% of students met state standards in reading, down 7 percentage points from 2019, and 44% were considered proficient in math, an 11% decline from the previous test. Tests were not administered in 2020.
But more than 20% of the state’s students did not take the tests during the spring of 2021, clouding the true effect of the pandemic on academic achievement. This year, 7% of students sat out the math tests and 5% did not take the reading exams.
Statewide, about half of students tested proficient in reading this spring and about 45% met or exceeded their grade-level standards in math — outcomes nearly identical to those in 2023.
In his statement, Jett expressed hope — as he did a year ago — that student performance could be improved through the help of a statewide network designed to support struggling schools and by last year’s call by legislators for schools to adopt a back-to-basics approach to reading instruction.
This year, lawmakers allocated $31.4 million to pay teachers to dig into the reading programs, which place a greater emphasis on phonics. But they also extended a pair of training deadlines by a year.
Absenteeism
The percentage of students consistently attending school was nearly 75% in 2022-23, a roughly 5% increase from the year before, according to the data.
“We are proud of the work our educators have done to strengthen relationships to boost attendance and make sure students feel welcomed and supported,” Jett said.
The Legislature also created a work group to find ways to tackle absenteeism and truancy, with a final report due by Dec. 31. In addition, 12 districts have been asked to come up with “promising practices” to ensure students get to class. Minneapolis Public Schools was tapped to take the lead in that effort.
The education advocacy group EdAllies, which works closely with underserved communities, pushed for action on lagging test scores and shaky attendance, saying too many students were missing out on the free meals and mental health supports approved during the 2023 legislative session.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This year’s test results follow a legislative call to change how reading is taught, but the training of teachers is a work in progress.