The updated ultimate patio guide: 60 all-star patios in the Twin Cities

There is a lot going on inside the historic Hamm’s Brewery and this craft brewpub inside, but the undeniable draw and charm of the space is the sizable patio. It takes a special kind of visionary to decide that a canoe would make a great firepit (it does). Or that the entirely mismatched chairs will look cool dotted around the crumbling ruins of the old building, but add some landscaping and it certainly does. The whole thing feels like an urban adventure and there’s a full menu, beers and cocktails. Dogs are welcome, too.