Eat & Drink

The updated ultimate patio guide: 60 all-star patios in the Twin Cities

Our 2025 picks for the rooftop, lakeside and urban oases where you should soak in the Minnesota summer.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 11:30AM
The Bungalow Club patio at night.

As we cruise headlong into summer, it’s time to take the fun outside and revel in the glory of long, soft nights and sun-filled days. It’s time for outdoor enthusiasts and food obsessives to unite in a singular love of dining experiences. It’s time to hit a patio.

Once more we’ve combined years of research and layers of sunscreen into one handy, opinionated guide of our favorite places to dine and drink outside.

These patios are so much more than a few strategically placed tables and chairs overlooking a parking lot. These are places that transport us somewhere special inside our cities.

Whether starting the day with a little Parisian flavor at a sidewalk cafe, partying the night away on a rooftop above the city or bringing your pup to a cafe that understands their importance, we’ve got an outdoor dining suggestion at the ready.

Bookmark this list and then get outside and play.

James Beard Award nominee Ann Ahmed's Gai Noi feels like a tropical vacation that makes terrific use of outdoor spaces, including its indoor and outdoor rooftop seats. (Joy Summers, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ROOFTOPS

Brickhouse Food & Drink

There are so many reasons to choose the Brickhouse, a sleek family-owned restaurant in the heart of White Bear Lake’s Washington Square: breakfast through dinner, cocktails and casual beers, rooftop patio and intimate corners for quiet conversation. And there are pork ribs that are worth planning an entire day around. The restaurant has fine-dining energy, but the patio is casual with views of families grabbing ice cream on the main level.

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake, brickhousemn.com

Brit’s Pub

For a good swath of downtown Minneapolis enthusiasts, it’s not summer without a visit to the rooftop at Brit’s Pub. With lawn bowling, English-style pub fare and a vibrant green space in the heart of the city, it’s easy to see why. Reserve space for lawn bowling or enjoy watching a match from the sidelines.

1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., britspub.com

Gai Noi

This restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated chef Ann Ahmed has treetop views of Loring Park and glimpses of the Basilica. The rooftop offers a lush indoor and serene outdoor patio space. The menu is filled with crowd-pleasers like those iconic basil wings and Lao dishes like mok paa, whitefish with herbs and spicy gravy wrapped in banana leaves. If the upstairs patio isn’t your perfect vibe, there’s plenty of open-air space on the first level.

Related Coverage

Eat & Drink

Our picks to eat and drink your way through a perfect day in White Bear Lake

No Section

Lake country dining, suburban edition: Where to eat and drink near Lake Waconia

Eat & Drink

27 of the best places to eat around Minneapolis lakes

1610 Harmon Place, Mpls., gainoimpls.com

Graze Food Hall by Travail

New vendors! Much has changed at Graze in the North Loop since last summer, but those skyline views are still unbeatable. Food options got an upgrade from James Beard Award-winning chefs with tacos from Nixta, fried chicken from Alma’s Alex Roberts and wrap sandwiches that are better than they have any business being from the Wrap/Wrecktangle crew. There’s still a full bar and a downstairs grassy area for even more outdoor hangout options.

520 4th St. N., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com

RH Rooftop Restaurant

The Restoration Hardware outside Southdale Center has the grandest rooftop restaurant inside a retail establishment — at least locally. Browse your way through the shop and up the stairs to dine. Surrounded by glass and chandeliers, the restaurant overlooks ... well, the parking lot. But you’re on the top floor, so it’s easy to look beyond the concrete and into the lush green Edina treetops. It’s a gorgeous space to sip Champagne at sunset.

6801 France Av. S., Edina, rh.com/minneapolis

Rooftop Lounge at Hewing Hotel

There are indoor and outdoor elements of this bar atop the buzzy North Loop hotel. It’s a cool hideaway above all the hubbub below, with a lineup of excellent cocktails and a limited, light food menu of boards and dips. Just check before you go to make sure it’s a night that is open to the public; it’s occasionally reserved for hotel guests.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com/rooftop

Signage for the restaurant All Saints, above the patio in their Northeast Minneapolis location.
Construction is finally finished around All Saints, and the gorgeousness of the patio is even easier to access. (Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MINNEAPOLIS

All Saints

Just over the Hennepin Avenue bridge from downtown Minneapolis, this lovely (and large) patio awaits. All Saints is owned by two longtime hospitality professionals, which means everything from food to service to drinks is done with experienced care. Ask what’s fresh for the season and order accordingly.

222 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., allsaintsmpls.com

Animales at Bauhaus Brew Labs

The brewery’s already-cool patio leveled up when Animales moved in with its food trailer. The industrial setting includes a giant tree in a courtyard, a decommissioned crane and views of the occasional passing train. Order a Short Pants shandy to pair with the top-tier barbecue and chef Jon Wipfli’s fine-dining caliber/casual eats.

1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., bauhausbrewlabs.com, animalesbarbeque.com

Black Duck

New! We’ve been eagerly anticipating the new outdoor space at Jason Sawicki’s Northeast restaurant, and it’s finally open. The patio is situated outside the restaurant overlooking this charming corner of the city. Greenery has been planted and more is expected to add a lush backdrop for those charred and juicy duck burgers and top-shelf cocktails.

2900 Johnson St. NE., Mpls., blackduckmpls.com

Black Forest Inn

This historic restaurant has lasted generations, and its Beer Garden — one of the Twin Cities’ first outdoor dining spaces — has become a must-visit during the warmer months. Grab a stein and enjoy the patio’s bubbling fountain, art and ambience, and imagine you’re visiting a European courtyard.

1 E. 26th St., Mpls., blackforestinnmpls.com

Broders’ Pasta Bar

The front sidewalk patio feels like an Italian vacation with a trellis and fantastic fresh-made pasta pouring out of the kitchen. Try the linguine vongole, a tumble of egg pasta studded with popped-open button clams bathed in a white-wine sauce seasoned with pancetta — and a glass of wine, of course.

5000 Penn Av. S., Mpls., broderspastabar.com

The Bungalow Club patio at night.
Bungalow Club Charcuterie Platter on the patio
A charcuterie appetizer board on the patio at the Bungalow Club on Lake Street. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bungalow Club

The ivy-covered patio at the Bungalow Club is always the right choice for date-night dining. The greenery affords most tables a little extra privacy even on busy nights, and the Italian cuisine from chef-owner Andrew Kraft offers plenty to rave over or savor quietly — depending on the date. Check the website for rotating menus.

4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., thebungalowclubmpls.com

Cabana Club

New! Welcome this patio back to the St. Anthony Main strip with a fresh restaurant that opened during the colder months. Cabana Club specializes in tropical drinks and global flavors. It’s absolutely the kind of place built for hanging with good friends and lingering into the late-night hours while the lights of downtown Minneapolis reflect in the river. Watch the city pass by on cobblestone streets while sipping aged rum and nibbling on piri piri shrimp or sweet potato fries.

201 Main St. SE., Mpls., cabanaclubmpls.com

Café and Bar Lurcat

An undeniably romantic seat at the edge of Loring Park, Lurcat shines on warm summer nights. Gated and under trees adorned with twinkle lights, how could one not fall in love? Entrees are perfect for date night. Start out with a little wagyu steak tartare and a bottle of wine, then sit back and watch the stars come out.

1624 Harmon Place, lurcatminneapolis.com

Cardamom

Nothing says summer in Minneapolis like wandering through the garden and sculptures outside the Walker Art Center. The gorgeous patio outside this modern art museum is flanked by small trees and offers views of the greenspace outside. Enjoy fresh Mediterranean fare while dining in for lunch or dinner and then grab a locally made gelato from Little Bird with a shot of espresso for an affogato under the Spoonbridge and Cherry.

725 Vineland Place, Mpls., cardamommpls.com

Colita

This is indoor-outdoor dining at its finest: Potted cactus and the giant living wall behind the bar have always made Colita feel more like a warm-weather destination than Armatage neighborhood eatery. On warm days, the glass walls fold back and the giant plants come out. Seats are set up outside the dining room and it’s almost like a little slice of the desert inside Minneapolis. Order an ornate cocktail alongside the savory mushroom tacos.

5400 Penn Av. S., Mpls., colitampls.com

Fika Café

At the American Swedish Institute, the daytime cafe Fika serves baked goods and light bites — from open-faced sandwiches to Swedish meatballs — and cocktails with access to a gorgeous green space between the modern museum and the Turnblad Mansion. There’s also a cart filled with lo-fi games for kids to play, so grown-ups can enjoy their meals while they get the wiggles out. Can’t break away during the day? The cafe is open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

2600 Park Av., Mpls., asimn.org

From left, Margo Goodman, of Woodbury, Kate Faust, of Northeast, and Hillary Schuler, of Edina, grabbed food and drinks Thursday afternoon at Hai Hai's patio bar.
At Hai Hai, the bar wraps from outside in, plus there's plenty of al fresco seating to enjoy the menu from James Beard Award-winning chef Christina Nguyen. (Tom Wallace — STAR TRIBUNE/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hai Hai

Sip and snack in tropical style at Hai Hai’s cloth-covered tables or indoor-outdoor bar. Drinking here is like a vacation from everyday life. But there’s more. Don’t miss the fresh herb, shrimp and pork belly-stuffed banh xeo or the crispy rice salad that’s a riot of texture, bright citrus and spice from James Beard Award-winning chef Christina Nguyen. The cocktails are fresh from co-owner Birk Stefan Grudem — try anything sweetened with fresh-squeezed sugarcane.

2121 University Av. NE., Mpls., haihaimpls.com

Hola Arepa

This tropical spot on Nicollet Avenue, also from Christina Nguyen and Birk Stefan Grudem, has emphasized patio life since day one. In addition to having year-round patio seats and a bar with a few coveted seats where the window opens to the outside, there’s a stack of affordable munchies, including the signature arepas and a new burger on Brazilian cheese bread. Plus, the cocktails are always a hit; start with a classic margarita. It’s worth noting that the entire restaurant is gluten-free.

3501 Nicollet Av., Mpls., holaarepa.com

IE - by Travail

New! It’s great to have this beautiful patio near Lake Nokomis back in the mix for the season. Now under the guidance of Travail, a lot of the classic dishes are back, but there’s also a fresh slate of Italian options for dining under the stars. The wine list has more than a few patio pounders, along with a dialed-in lineup of classic cocktails. Under the bistro lights and surrounded by shady trees and blooming things, it’s bellissimo.

4724 Cedar Av., Mpls., italianeaterymsp.com

Jax Cafe

Jax has been a Minneapolis dining destination for more than 90 years, and it continues to deliver class and elegance in Northeast. The patio is like wandering into a garden, complete with a babbling stream and tons of blooming flowers. Order a steak or fresh fish and relax amid the finer things in life.

1928 University Av. NE., jaxcafe.com

Khâluna

Live like the star of a magazine spread at this stunning patio. Even the food and cocktails are vying for a close-up with fresh flower garnishes and handmade plates, making James Beard Award-nominated chef-owner Ann Ahmed’s dishes almost too gorgeous to eat. Start the meal with the artful rainbow rice that’s gluten-free, dairy-free and can be made vegan upon request. Or revisit an old friend with the basil wings on the menu at each of Ahmed’s restaurants.

4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., khaluna.com

Klassics Kitchen + Cocktails

Brittney and Gerard Klass already won over our stomachs with their first restaurant, Soul Bowl. But their new place really allows this talented culinary couple to shine. From the absolutely stunning cocktails to the gorgeous food — don’t miss the crab boil wings — this restaurant is a welcome addition to downtown Minneapolis. It’s a great patio destination for working lunches.

428 2nd St. S., Mpls., klassicsmn.com

The black with white Parisienne bistro chairs on the sidewalk patio under a wooden cover, surrounded by a fence. Green trees are visible in the background.
Facing a garden center across the street, Lynette's patio is sheltered by a pergola and surrounded by a wooden fence. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
A tomato danish and latte with heart froth art.
Lynette serves its neighborhood all day with pastries and coffee in the morning and dinners with gorgeous cocktails (including nonalcoholic) at night. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lynette

New! Right across from a garden center and near the lights of the Riverview Theater, this all-day Longfellow neighborhood cafe has considerable charm. Lounge under the pergola and enjoy the seasonal menu that stretches from breakfast pastries to midday burgers to seasonal creations — with fabulous cocktails — at night.

3753 42nd Av. S., Mpls., lynettemn.com

Monte Carlo

The menu at Monte Carlo isn’t the only thing steeped in nostalgia. This eatery harks back to when this part of town was mostly old warehouses. Just like then, the giant martinis are ice cold with a generous pour. Sit back by the fountain on this expansive patio — always a warm-weather destination — and enjoy the urban nightlife.

219 3rd Av. N., Mpls,. montecarlomn.com

O’Shaughnessey Distilling Co.

Tucked into Prospect Park, this destination distillery built plenty of outdoor space into its large facility that produces beloved Irish-style whiskey. On the ground level, a shipping container has been repurposed into a bar and the scene is almost always lively with cold beverages flowing and casual snacks being whisked to tables. The full bar lineup includes classics as well as drinks centered around their signature Keeper’s Heart.

600 Malcolm Ave. SE., Mpls., osdistilling.com

The upper, outside level of Owamni overlooks the falls and park by the river. (Photo provided by Owamni/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Owamni

Sean Sherman’s James Beard Award-winning restaurant is named for the waterfalls across from it, and the best way to savor in the sumptuousness of this setting is on the two available patios. Upstairs is grassy and serene with the full restaurant menu of precolonial ingredients served fine-dining style. But there’s also the lower-level setting, where lighter, more casual bites are available from the trailer. It’s great stop between hiking or biking along the Mississippi River.

420 1st St. S., Mpls., owamni.com

The rum just tastes better out here. (Photo courtesy of Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Rum Bar)

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

There is nothing like the alluring aroma of jerk chicken sizzling away on the grill on a hot, sunny day. Pimento Jamaican Grill has two patios: the outpost in the pavilion on Bde Maka Ska or the OG on Eat Street. Both serve those bold flavors of the Caribbean, but the Nicollet Avenue one has that impressive rum bar.

2524 Nicollet Av., Mpls.; 3000 E. Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Mpls., pimento.com

Porzana

A little brick alleyway with bistro lights is one of the most clamored-for seats in the already-busy neighborhood. If you’re lucky enough to grab one, sit back and enjoy the downtown night lights and the extensive steak and pasta menu.

200 1st St. N., Mpls., porzanampls.com

Red Wagon Pizza

Under giant shady trees, this is a super-fun destination to hit with the whole family. The pizzas are delicious, with specialty pizza flavors that can be ordered by the half so everyone gets to try a bite. The beer, wine and THC beverage options are impressive. It’s the kind of patio that highlights that the simple things in life are often the best.

5416 Penn Av. S., Mpls., redwagon-mpls.com

The food trailer outside of Sociable Cider Werks is serving up some burger glory that respects the power of great bacon. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sociable Cider Werks and So & So’s

This Northeast cidery has always had a cool patio, with plenty of areas to chill or take in live music. But the food that’s coming out of chef-owner TJ Lauthe’s food truck, called So & So’s, is worth planning a whole visit around. We are mildly obsessed with the smash burger, dolled up with crispy onions sizzled on the grill, but there’s also a tofu burger, chicken tenders, tots and more.

1500 Fillmore St. NE., Mpls., so-sos.square.site/home

Surly Brewing Co.

This patio is more for picnicking with food from inside the cavernous brewery, but the huge green space is gorgeous. Watch the sun set against the old silos nearby and feast on one of the pizzas from the upstairs pizzeria, or the something-for-everyone menu from the lower-level gastropub. An outdoor bar provides easy access to a fresh pint of Surly’s extensive beer lineup.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com

Wise Acre

It’s safe to expect that a restaurant fed by an actual farm and owned by the same folks that have the garden center next door would have a nice patio. Wise Acre more than delivers on that expectation. The seats are surrounded by vibrant colors and plants, making it an ideal inside-the-city getaway for weekday brunch or lunch. Be sure to grab something from the farmstand inside after enjoying the seasonal menu.

5401 Nicollet Av., Mpls., wiseacreeatery.com

A reddish colored sour beer on a table in front of a lush grapevine covered wall on a sunny day.
A beer on Brunson's pooch-friendly patio. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ST. PAUL

Brunson’s Pub

A neighborhood bar on St. Paul’s East Side is no doubt the spot where people stop in after a softball game or gather with friends to nurse a beer and catch the ballgame on TV. However, it’s also a fantastic spot to tuck into a greens-shrouded patio and order some crispy fried chicken thighs coated in a sweet and spicy rub or sip a rhubarb-spiked cocktail.

956 Payne Av., St. Paul, brunsonspub.com

Crasqui

Bask in the Caribbean glow of chef Soleil Ramirez’s gorgeous restaurant just steps away from downtown St. Paul and the Mississippi River. Inspired by her home country of Venezuela and her fine-dining training, the gorgeous plates are something to savor. Meanwhile, the bar leans into high-quality rums and tropical sophistication. The patio sits above the street and affords a few views of those good summer sunsets over the city.

84 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul, crasquirestaurant.com

El Burrito Mercado

When was the last time you spent an evening being serenaded by mariachi? The expansive terrace outside El Burrito is surrounded by gothic fencing and joyous Mexican decor. This family-owned St. Paul institution has been serving the city for generations and always makes summer feel like an occasion worthy of weeknight celebration. Grab a crew of friends for a night of margaritas and queso-birria tacos.

175 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, elburritomercado.com

Lucky Peach pizza from Farina Rossa Kitchen at Bang Brewing (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The patio and gardens at Bang Brewing in St. Paul. ] LEILA NAVIDI &#x2022; leila.navidi@startribune.com BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Bang Brewing in St. Paul on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
The patio and gardens at Bang Brewing in St. Paul. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Farina Rossa at Bang Brewing Co.

Across from a major railyard and between industrial crane rental businesses might be the mostly unlikely location for glorious outdoor space, but that’s the thrill of hanging out at Bang Brewing while feasting on Farina Rossa pizza. The landscaping is native grasses and blooms, inviting pollinators and showcasing how a space can be reclaimed. It’s dog friendly and feels like an urban adventure. The pizza is Neapolitan-style with a special flour blend that focuses on sustainable grains, and the toasty sourdough flavor will woo even the most ardent crust discarder. We love the seasonal veg specials as much as the classic toppings.

2320 Capp Road, St. Paul, farinarossamn.com

Joan’s in the Park

Pull out the stops for major romance at this patio. The tasting menu is a progressive evening of elegance and outstanding service. There are choices for each course, from bread to mains, but don’t miss out on the sumptuous filet mignon. The sheltered patio is along Snelling Avenue, but it feels intimate and special with just the right amount of fancy furniture and bistro lights.

631 Snelling Av. S., St. Paul, joansinthepark.com

Khue’s

New! Eric Pham’s newly opened restaurant has a lovely little patio to enjoy the chef-owner’s masterful take on Vietnamese and American comfort dishes. We’re still swooning over the sticky jicama ribs and the now-famous spicy fried chicken sandwich. Enjoy it al fresco in the shade of nearby warehouses with a glass of natural wine.

693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, khueskitchen.com

Meritage

Summer city living is built for lounging on the patio outside this historic setting that channels a Parisian evening. Meritage continues to deliver gorgeous French fare with a mix of casual bites, like the pommes frites and legendary wings or full dinner fit for a special occasion. Watch the shadows grow across Rice Park and the majesty of St. Paul’s stately buildings.

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, meritage-stpaul.com

Moscow on the Hill

The ice-cold vodka just hits a little differently on this classic Cathedral Hill patio. Order a pile of dill-seasoned potatoes for snacking or revel in the heartier entrees while sheltered from the hustle and bustle on this deck out back.

371 Selby Av., St. Paul, moscowonthehill.com

Mucci’s Italian

Mucci’s in the W. 7th neighborhood is a gorgeous setting to enjoy the piles of fresh pasta, which is made and assembled into all manners of hearty dishes, including a lasagna that’s billed as “layers of love.” There’s also prosecco on tap.

786 Randolph Av., St. Paul, muccisitalian.com

Nico’s Taco and Tequila Bar

The St. Paul Nico’s location sports a beautiful patio that overlooks the giant tree-shaded street and adds to the incredible charm of the neighborhood. Order a flight of salsas and any kind of taco your warm weather-loving heart desires, and dip into the extensive agave spirit collection. Even the nonalcoholic margaritas are fantastic. (Nico’s Uptown and new Minneapolis locations also sport fun patios.)

2260 Como Av., St. Paul; 2516 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 4959 Penn Av. S., Mpls., nicostacobar.com

St. Paul Brewing

There is a lot going on inside the historic Hamm’s Brewery and this craft brewpub inside, but the undeniable draw and charm of the space is the sizable patio. It takes a special kind of visionary to decide that a canoe would make a great firepit (it does). Or that the entirely mismatched chairs will look cool dotted around the crumbling ruins of the old building, but add some landscaping and it certainly does. The whole thing feels like an urban adventure and there’s a full menu, beers and cocktails. Dogs are welcome, too.

688 Minnehaha Av. E, St. Paul, stpaulbrewing.com

She's an icon. She's a legend. W.A. Frost remains one of the best patios around. (Tim Ikeman/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

W.A. Frost and Co.

Without question, W.A. Frost is one of the best patios in the Twin Cities to enjoy a long, warm evening. Sheltered by giant, old trees in a verdant setting accented by twinkling lights in a neighborhood filled with stately old buildings, it’s a romantic setting for an evening with friends or partners. Reservations are the pro move, because the few first-come seats often fill quickly and it’s hard to walk away from this kind of beauty.

374 Selby Av., St. Paul, wafrost.com

THE SUBURBS

6 Smith

The rooftop views of Lake Minnetonka are second to none outside of 6 Smith — and those seats are a hot ticket when the weather is on our side. The heirloom tomato salad hits just right on an 80-degree day, and the wine selection is second only to the ice-cold cocktails served here.

294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 6smith.com

Two giant crab cakes on a sauce on a white plate.
Acqua's crab dominated crab cakes on the patio on White Bear Lake (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Calamari that just happens to be gluten free, on Acqua's patio overlooking White Bear Lake.

Acqua

For more than a decade, people have flocked to this lovely restaurant with stunning lake vistas. Situated around a giant old tree, the patio is peak romance with an exceptional wine list, attentive service and fresh fare. Plus, the menu is nearly all gluten-free — or can be made that way. Start with the blue crab cakes that are almost entirely meat with just little filler. Plus, the nightly specials are a fun way to sample the seasonal creativity of the kitchen and an excellent excuse to visit a few times while the weather lasts.

4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake, acqua-restaurants.com

Birch’s on the Lake

On a quiet day, you can hear the gentle waves lapping the shoreline and the birds calling back and forth. Sipping a frigid beer in the shade, there’s just nothing better. Birch’s on the Lake offers a crowd-pleasing menu from weekend brunch to pub grub to supper-club fare, so it’s not always easy to catch a moment when this gorgeous patio isn’t filled with other folks. But it’s just as lovely a scene with new friends.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, birchsonthelake.com

A sampler platter from Buddy Boy Fine Barbeque in Minnetrista. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Buddy Boy’s Barbeque

Pull over to the side of Hwy. 7 for an unexpected summer roadside food adventure. Under a gas station canopy there are tons of seats. The menu is fueled by smoked meats, but there are plenty of lighter and noncarnivorous options, if that’s the mood. Inside, there’s a fully stocked bar and a surprisingly upscale dining room.

8175 Hwy. 7, Minnetrista, buddyboybarbeque.com

Ciao Bella patio with French fries, bubbles and tuna springrolls
Ciao Bella patio with French fries, bubbles and tuna springrolls (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ciao Bella

Enveloped by large trees and an ivy-covered pergola, Ciao Bella knows how to set a lush summer scene. Open since 1997, this restaurant has served the metro long enough that most people who come have a favorite menu item. But if it’s your first time, start with the burrata-prosciutto crostini or the ahi tuna spring roll and a glass of chilled chardonnay before deciding if it’s a flatbread or entree kind of night.

3501 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington, ciaobellamn.com

Charlie’s on Prior

Has summer really begun if you haven’t had a seat on a lakeside patio? Charlie’s has the boat-up parking, a double-decker patio and a vibe where the smack of flip-flops approaching is welcome. The menu is has options to please anyone who loves a sunset pontoon ride, from a solid mushroom burger to the Big Buoy pretzel. It’s almost big enough to throw off the back of the boat and ride home on, tethered to the good times.

3950 Green Heights Trail SW., Prior Lake, charliesonprior.com

Craft and Crew restaurants

All Craft and Crew restaurants treat canine guests like the valued members of the dining crew that they are. Check out the “pawtio” menu at Duke’s on 7, Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, the Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, the Block or Pub 819 — it includes a full menu for dogs, and all get a free peanut butter ‘nilla “woofer” just for showing up.

Duke’s on 7, 15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka; Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Av. NE., Mpls.; the Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Av., Mpls.; the Block Food & Drink, 7007 Walker St., St Louis Park; Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, Hopkins, craftncrew.com

Hodgepodge food truck and Forgotten Star Brewing paired with a wild rice brat, sweet corn smashie burger, and a Bavarian soft pretzel with beer cheese and stone ground mustard. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Forgotten Star Brewing and Hodgepodge food truck

This always-bustling patio got a culinary upgrade last year after Hodgepodge moved in as the resident food truck. Powered by the lively crew behind Fit Foodie Finds, the permanent trailer is serving up everything from the can’t-miss sweet corn smash burger and sweet potato fries to kimchi-topped hot dogs and wraps. Bring the whole family — there’s a kids’ menu and pup cups, too.

38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley, forgottenstarbrewing.com, hodgepodgeeats.com

Josefina's patio with a living wall and ice cold martinis.
Josefina's patio with a living wall and ice cold martinis. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Josefina

Removed from the main street traffic and covered when the weather turns sour, this patio is utter serenity and serves one of the prettiest martinis, with tableside accoutrements for personalizing. Go casual and enjoy a pizza or opt for a more formal entree. Either way, exhale and let the real-life stresses evaporate for a few moments.

739 Lake St. E., Wayzata, josefinawayzata.com

Several plates of colorful food topped with fresh fruit, herbs and sauces.
A selection of fresh fare on the lush patio at Lat14. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lat 14

Off to the side of Ann Ahmed’s Golden Valley restaurant is a serene refuge from the hectic world. There are lush plants, afternoon sunshine and a menu filled with vibrantly flavored dishes, all inspired by cuisines that land on the 14th latitude of the globe. The florals and herbs that garnish many dishes and drinks echo the patio aura, giving the whole space a dreamlike quality.

8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, lat14.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

The surprisingly large patio at the end of an Eagan strip mall feels more like a deck at the home of an incredibly hospitable neighbor: Lights twinkle inside mason jars, and the menu is stacked with crowd pleasers. Open for all the fun meals from breakfast to late night (after 9 p.m.), the menu also offers a little something for everyone — including cupcakes.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, masonjar.kitchen

Nouvelle Brewing

Outdoor space isn’t new at this Robbinsdale brewpub from the Travail collective, but the patio seems to expand and get better with every season. Shaded and in the heart of all the bird-town action, it’s an excellent way to enjoy one of their fantastic pizzas. Plus, kid-sized picnic tables make the whole space feel even more family friendly.

4124 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, nouvellebrewing.com

Osteria I Nonni

The patio outside this fine Italian eatery feels so special. The green preserve, hugged by treetops and nature, is shockingly close to the city. Indulge in white linen-worthy Italian fare and impress wine friends with the menu’s extensive selection.

981 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Lilydale, osteriainonni.com

Schullers

It’s not often that a patio is the realization of a family dream, but that’s exactly what the waterfalls outside of Schullers Tavern represent. For most of the 30 years that Ray Jacob owned the restaurant and bar, he dreamed of installing a patio. After he passed away, his family worked with the city to create a lovely outdoor destination with babbling water, cedar fence, shaded canopy and bistro lights. Nights out here with a cold beverage, basket of those famous wings and great company are the kind of dream that’s best shared.

7345 Country Club Dr., Golden Valley, schullerstavern.com

The best thing about Wells Roadside in St. Louis Park is that all of the seats are basically outside. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
a person in a black shirt holding a cone with vanilla soft serve, twisted with orange
Soft serve with an orange "flavor blast" at Wells Roadside. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wells Roadside

New! The best thing about this revitalized drive-in is that all of the seats are basically outside. Indulge in the nostalgic fun of an Oklahoma-style smashed burger with caramelized onions that cook right into the beef along with giant refreshments served with proper pebble ice and soft serve ice cream in cups, floats or indulgent shakes.

3712 Quebec Av. S., St. Louis Park, wellsroadside.com

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

These 60 all-star patios in the Twin Cities are ready for summer

card image

Our 2025 picks for the rooftop, lakeside and urban oases where you should soak in the Minnesota summer.

Recipes

This is a recipe for all the moms who have to make their own Mother’s Day dessert

card image

Eat & Drink

Why a California chef decided we need frozen Juicy Lucys

card image