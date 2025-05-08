The updated ultimate patio guide: 60 all-star patios in the Twin Cities

As we cruise headlong into summer, it’s time to take the fun outside and revel in the glory of long, soft nights and sun-filled days. It’s time for outdoor enthusiasts and food obsessives to unite in a singular love of dining experiences. It’s time to hit a patio.
Once more we’ve combined years of research and layers of sunscreen into one handy, opinionated guide of our favorite places to dine and drink outside.
These patios are so much more than a few strategically placed tables and chairs overlooking a parking lot. These are places that transport us somewhere special inside our cities.
Whether starting the day with a little Parisian flavor at a sidewalk cafe, partying the night away on a rooftop above the city or bringing your pup to a cafe that understands their importance, we’ve got an outdoor dining suggestion at the ready.
Bookmark this list and then get outside and play.
ROOFTOPS
Brickhouse Food & Drink
There are so many reasons to choose the Brickhouse, a sleek family-owned restaurant in the heart of White Bear Lake’s Washington Square: breakfast through dinner, cocktails and casual beers, rooftop patio and intimate corners for quiet conversation. And there are pork ribs that are worth planning an entire day around. The restaurant has fine-dining energy, but the patio is casual with views of families grabbing ice cream on the main level.
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake, brickhousemn.com