Our picks to eat and drink your way through a perfect day in White Bear Lake

While it’s understandable why city dwellers would love to claim White Bear Lake as a part of the larger metro area, it’s best not to call it a suburb.
There are tiki drinks, stacked scoops, fine dining and more around every charming corner of this lakeside town.
With deep roots as a home to the area’s Dakota and Ojibwe peoples and early pioneers, White Bear Lake has long been a destination for its scenic landscape and tranquil setting. In its early days, it was a flourishing resort town newly reachable by railway, lined with theaters and hotels, before segueing to an industrial hub. Today, it’s a charming small town packed with shops, restaurants and ways to enjoy the lush beauty that reaches its zenith on late summer days.
It’s also best enjoyed on foot. Park the car and wander through the mural-adorned alleyways, down twisty brick paths and up to rooftop patios. There are boats to rent, a public beach to stake out and tons of home, vintage and gift shops to explore. Stop by for a Friday farmers market and stay through a late-night cocktail or scoop of something sweet. These are our picks for the best ways to savor downtown White Bear Lake.
Downtown
White Bear Lake Farmers Market
In the summer and early fall, Friday mornings are the best time to roam and wander through downtown White Bear Lake. Hit the farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon, when vendors line up with fresh produce, stacks of colorful eggs, glittering jars of honey and a few ready-to-eat goods. Janna’s Gluten Free Bakery is a cottage maker who brings a variety of gluten-free/celiac-safe goods, like this incredible cinnamon roll, to the party. Elouise Suoja of 350 Degrees Bakery brings artful sweets, cookies and cupcakes that would be perfect for a fairy princess party or enjoying solo in the car with the windows rolled down — whatever occasion best suits the moment.
Downtown between 2nd and 3rd streets, White Bear Lake; whitebearlake.org
Cajeta Coffee
Inside Avalon Mall is a coffee shop that feels like a hidden-gem discovery. Cajeta Coffee opened a little more than a year ago with fabulous Mexican treats and beverages. There are house specialty lattes flavored with its signature caramel sauce and one made with crushed up mazapan candy that tastes like the best kind of peanut butter-coffee combo. On the savory side, there are made-to-order breakfast burritos, conchas and more.
2179 4th St., White Bear Lake; cajetacoffeemn.square.site
PLNT BSD
Bopping around downtown, you’ll find all kinds of businesses waiting to be discovered behind buildings and through alleys. PLNT BSD is a small smoothie bowl stand that can be found between the parking lot and the back of Anchor Coffee House. There are picnic tables and a little playhouse for small visitors, plus the bright and refreshing fruit-filled bowls that are blended on the spot. Part of the adventure is figuring out when they’re open; hours change weekly and are posted on Instagram.
4742 Washington Square, White Bear Lake; plntbsdbowls.com
GoodThings Café
When downtown’s beloved Grandma’s Bakery closed, it seemed like the end of morning meetups over doughnuts. But the owners of the gift shop next door stepped in to continue the tradition. GoodThings has made a business out of peddling clothes, gifts and trinkets that make people smile. That tradition aligns perfectly with spinning cake cases and wholesome baked goods. GoodThings Cafe is stocked with doughnuts, cookies and bars; savory options include soup and sandwiches. There’s a grab-and-go case, too.
2184 4th St., White Bear Lake; shopgoodthings.com/cafe
Manitou Bar & Kitchen
This is the expansive ivy-covered patio that beckons from the edge of Hwy. 61. The inside is just as lovely, with an open first floor, fireplace for cozy days and a large bar well stocked with top-shelf bottles. Food is classic American fare turned up a few notches, like a blackened tuna sandwich, a bacon-adorned patty melt with black pepper aioli, or fettuccine with pesto, seasonal veggies and chicken. Flip-flops are welcome, but it also works for a night out with someone special, dressed in your fancy jeans.
2171 4th St., White Bear Lake; manitougrill.com
Margaux’s Table
Perhaps downtown’s most exclusive dining opportunity, Margaux’s Table serves what’s in season and what owner Margaret Doran is cooking for the month. To get a jump on menus, hours and reservations, subscribe to her monthly newsletter or follow the restaurant on social media. Past meals have included dishes like grilled prosciutto-wrapped figs over salad and pan-seared scallops with oven-crisped potatoes. Staying intentionally small gives Margaux’s Table the freedom to make every meal an occasion, but because of its size and exclusivity, there isn’t a liquor license; diners are encouraged to BYOB to pair with the meal. Note that it’s cash or check only.
4742 Washington Square, White Bear Lake; follow Margaux’s Table on Facebook.
Brickhouse Food & Drink
There are so many reasons to choose the Brickhouse, a sleek family-owned restaurant in the heart of Washington Square: breakfast through dinner; cocktails and casual beers; rooftop patio and intimate corners for quiet conversation. And there are pork ribs that are worth planning an entire day around. Offered as an appetizer, lunch and dinner entree, these sticky, crunchy tender ribs are all things at once — just like the restaurant. The crunchy almost molasses-candy exterior gives way to the tender, lush meat beneath. The restaurant gives big fine-dining energy, with thoughtful architecture befitting the historic space that mixes raw brick with good lighting. At its heart, this is a neighborhood hang for any moment of the day with a modern American menu. But don’t miss out on those ribs.
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake; brickhousemn.com
Washington Square Bar & Grill
Here’s another all-day neighborhood spot right in the middle of all the action. The expansive menu is Mexican-ish — it bills itself as “truly eclectic” — but there’s no arguing that a plate of taquitos and a pint glass dripping with condensation from the cold beverage it’s holding makes a person feel like they’re living inside a Kenny Chesney summer banger. Wait times can require patience during busy nights, but the seats are perfect for stretching out and basking in the good times that can only come from long days by the lake. There’s a dog menu on the patio, daily specials, happy hour and occasional live music, too.
4736 Washington Square, White Bear Lake; washingtonsquareonline.net
The Alchemist
Even the most perfect lake day can reach a point where a break from the sun is a nice respite. The Alchemist offers a dark and moody space for cooling off by way of a chilled cocktail glass. This den of fine drinkery opened in 2015 with a steampunk vibe that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Grab a seat at the bar to talk mixology with the staff, or dip deeper into the room and find a cool corner lit by flickering faux candlelight for a quiet moment and creative (and stiff) drinks. There’s beer, wine, ciders and a menu of shareables and flatbreads, too.
2222 4th St., White Bear Lake, thealchemistwbl.com
Orso Bianco Gelato
Born from a deep love of Italy’s favorite frozen treat, this small shop offers several flavors of gelato. It’s a perfect excuse for a cup of affogato: espresso poured over a scoop of gelato for a sweet pick-me-up while wandering through downtown. They also sell pints of gelato to go, and ready-made s’mores kits for late summer and early fall evening campfires. Watch their social media for special hours; they open a little bit early on some market days.
2216 3rd St., White Bear Lake; orsobiancogelato.square.site
SweetLife Lane
Sprinkle in a little imagination and the twisty brick path to get to this shop feels like a real-life stroll through Candy Land. The store is filled with every kind of candy and treat that a kid-at-heart could want. There are dark chocolate-covered potato chips, dill pickle-flavored fudge, gum drops, candy buttons and so much more. Load up on sugary treats for now, later and way later — for that sneaky spot in the house the kids don’t know about.
2180 3rd St., White Bear Lake; sweetlifelane.com
Sweets by Brickhouse
With all the exuberance of a cannonball off the back of the boat, Sweets by Brickhouse opened this year behind and below the Brickhouse restaurant. It’s an ice cream scoop shop that makes waffle cones on site, plus there’s a daily selection of treats made by the Brickhouse’s pastry chef. There are sundaes, milkshakes and other showstopping dishes. Order up the Unicorn Sundae, a little kid’s sugar dream come to life: scoops of dairy-free sorbets are topped with a twisty lollipop, cotton candy and a candy necklace. On a recent visit, there were mochi cakes, chocolate chip cookies and a super-friendly and engaging staff at the ready with samples.
4748 Washington Square, White Bear Lake; sweetsbybrickhouse.com
Cup and Cone
These frosty treats are best enjoyed with a little sand stuck between your toes and skin that’s spent the day absorbing the summer sun. Everyone has their favorite, from the soft serve flavor of the day to ice cream sandwiches to hoagies, at this stand that’s been open since 1973. For the uninitiated, start with a cone that’s absolutely covered in sprinkles. Because the best summer days deserve a 1-to-1 ice cream-sprinkles ratio.
2126 4th St., White Bear Lake; cupandconewbl.com
By the lake
Alleycat’s Gourmet Sandwiches
An expertly built sandwich is a titan of food beauty, and those who dedicate their lives to its construction really ought to be celebrated. Alleycat’s Gourmet Sandwiches puts thought and care into every ingredient stacked on great bread in a quick-serve, no-fuss setting. There are variations on standards like the club and a truly spicy Nashville chicken, but to really feel like sandwich royalty order up the 3 Million Dollar Sandwich (that’s actually only $12.80). It stacks up beef brisket, melted cheddar, thinly sliced red onion and the housemade 3 million Dollar Sauce. Eat at one of the few seats inside, picnic tables by the parking lot, or make it a lakeside picnic at nearby Lions Park.
1971 Whitaker St., White Bear Lake; alleycatsgourmetsandwiches.com
Acqua
Even after more than a decade in White Bear Lake, Acqua remains one of the hottest dinner reservations in town. The cozy two-story house has seats inside, but the coveted spots are on the front deck and the shoreline patio. Situated around a giant old tree, it’s an ideal setting for summer nights as the sun dips and fresh Italian fare is served. With an exceptional wine list and attentive service, it’s no wonder why people can’t get enough. Plus, for those with gluten sensitivities, the menu is almost entirely gluten-free — or can be made that way. (One of the owners has celiac disease, and they take that seriously.) The menu is stacked with fresh seafood fare and a few dishes for those who prefer land-harvested foodstuffs. Blue crabcakes are almost entirely hunks of crab, and the nightly specials are a fun way to sample the seasonal creativity of the kitchen.
4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake; acqua-restaurants.com
Mizu
Fresh seafood and water views go hand in hand. On warm evenings, the outdoor deck at Mizu is lined with diners enjoying sashimi and sushi while eyeing the lake’s horizon and the occasional hot air balloon rising above the distant shoreline. Mizu is a sister restaurant to nearby Acqua, but the cuisine is dedicated to a different part of the world. This is the spot to visit for yakisoba, ramen, classic rolls and other Japanese bar snacks. Speaking of bar, there’s also a selection of sake and cool cocktails. The setting pairs nicely with a yuzu whiskey sour.
4475 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake; mizuwbl.com
Tally’s Dockside
Even if you can’t live the big-boat-on-the-lake life, you can rent it at Tally’s, a landmark that’s been around since the city’s resort heyday. If that’s not in the cards, just order up some barbecue and boat drinks at its C.G. Hooks Eatery and Surfboard Bar. This open-air venue right on the water very much gives off Jimmy Buffett-approved vibes, with thick ropes and bar tops fashioned to look like boats. Order at the bar for quickly mixed tiki classics like mai tais, bourbon-forward lowballs, mojitos or just an ice-cold local beer. Even if you’re staying on land, it’s easy to close your eyes and lean into the lake winds and imagine there’s a pontoon slow-sloshing beneath your feet.
4441 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake; cghooks.com
Admiral D’s
There’s a singular joy of ferrying cheese curds from basket to waiting mouth while sitting right on top of the water. Admiral D’s deck is a summer rite of passage with a simple menu of snacks, salads, sandwiches and tacos alongside a bar that boasts slushies, mojitos, margaritas and more — like an appealing aperol spritz. There are late-night drink specials, and music nights include live bands and DJs dedicated to yacht rock. If the surroundings leave you yearning for a pontoon ride, there are rentals here, too.
4424 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake; admiraldswbl.com
