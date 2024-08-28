Our picks to eat and drink your way through a perfect day in White Bear Lake

Even after more than a decade in White Bear Lake, Acqua remains one of the hottest dinner reservations in town. The cozy two-story house has seats inside, but the coveted spots are on the front deck and the shoreline patio. Situated around a giant old tree, it’s an ideal setting for summer nights as the sun dips and fresh Italian fare is served. With an exceptional wine list and attentive service, it’s no wonder why people can’t get enough. Plus, for those with gluten sensitivities, the menu is almost entirely gluten-free — or can be made that way. (One of the owners has celiac disease, and they take that seriously.) The menu is stacked with fresh seafood fare and a few dishes for those who prefer land-harvested foodstuffs. Blue crabcakes are almost entirely hunks of crab, and the nightly specials are a fun way to sample the seasonal creativity of the kitchen.