Crisscrossing White Bear Lake, archaeologists search for wrecks — and history

A 1980s motorboat spray-painted submarine yellow carved a straight line across a calm White Bear Lake one recent morning. Then it turned and methodically crossed again, and again, as if mowing a giant lawn.
Aboard the vessel, Christopher Olson steered while Ann Merriman trained her eyes on a sonar scan of the lake’s bottom. The couple, underwater archaeologists and co-founders of Maritime Heritage Minnesota, hoped to discover some history.
It’s a labor of love for the St. Paul pair, who between the two, have studied underwater archaeology in Greece, examined a wrecked Civil War-era boat off the coast of the Carolinas and dove on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.
Minnesota lakes tell stories, too, they say. They are working to document — but not disturb — their submerged findings for the state’s archaeological records.
“It’s everyday stuff that rarely gets recorded,” Olson said. “It falls through the cracks of history.”
When something interesting appears on the screen — sometimes dozens of times on a given lake — they document its GPS coordinates in a notebook to come back for further inspection. If it still looks interesting, they might do a dive, with the help of their volunteers, for a better look.