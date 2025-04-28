Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a double jeopardy appeal filed by Karen Read, who is on trial for the second time on charges she killed her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022.
A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse. Read's defense says trying her again on two of the charges is an unlawful case of double jeopardy. They told the Supreme Court that the jury at her first trial reached a unanimous but unannounced verdict acquitting her, so a second trial on those charges should be barred as double jeopardy.
By rejecting her petition, the justices have effectively cleared the way for her trial to continue. The court didn't ask the prosecution to respond to the appeal, a sign the justices did not think there was a difficult legal issue at stake.
What is the Karen Read case about?
Prosecutors say Read backed her SUV into John O'Keefe, 46, after dropping him off at a party hosted by a fellow police officer and returned hours later to find him dead. Defense attorneys say she was a victim of a conspiracy involving the police and they plan, as they did in the first trial, to offer evidence pointing to the real killer. The case has attracted considerable interest in Massachusetts and beyond.
Read, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene.
The second trial, which began opening statements and witness testimony April 22, has thus far looked similar to the first. It's being held in the same courthouse before the same judge, and dozens of Read's passionate supporters are again rallying outside. The primary defense lawyers and many of the nearly 200 witnesses will also be the same.
Digital forensics specialist testifies