How many married women in Minnesota may not be able to vote under proposed federal voting changes?

When a bill passed the U.S. House last month seeking to overhaul the way Americans register to vote, a narrative emerged that it could bar millions of married women from voting.

The same conversation circulated after President Donald Trump signed a similar executive order in March.

Both the federal bill, called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, and the executive order would require every American to provide “documentary” proof of citizenship — in person — when registering or re-registering to vote in federal elections.

Documentary proof refers to documents that establish a person’s status as a citizen, such as a U.S. passport, a birth certificate, a certificate of citizenship or naturalization papers.

The intent of the Trump administration is to tamp down election fraud, but the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice said the SAVE Act would be an “operational nightmare, an unfunded mandate, and put election officials at legal risk — all for an unnecessary requirement. There are already multiple protections in place to ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens can vote."

So how do married women fit in all this?

Both the bill (should it become law) and the executive order could affect some 69 million married women across the country who changed their names when they wed — in other words, those women who don’t have birth certificates that match their current names, according to the Center for American Progress, a Washington, D.C.-based progressive think tank. These women would likely need additional documentation to vote.

How many married women could be affected in Minnesota?

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office said it doesn’t know for sure, but we tried to unearth that number. The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey says there are 1.2 million married women in Minnesota. Since the Pew Research Center estimates 79% of married women change their names, that gives us 948,000 Minnesota women who may find it difficult to vote in federal elections under the Republican-led overhaul.

Anyone else potentially affected?