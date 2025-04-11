Minnesota critics see new hurdles to voting in U.S. House measure

Voting-rights advocates in Minnesota are warning about the consequences of a measure passed by the U.S. House this week they say could disenfranchise millions of Americans.
The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE, act bars residents from registering to vote in federal elections unless they provide documented proof of U.S. citizenship. The House passed the measure on a mostly party-line vote on Thursday; Minnesota’s four House Republicans all voted in favor, and its four House Democrats were opposed.
The measure is seen as unlikely to pass the U.S. Senate this year, even as its Republican backers argue it would restore widespread faith in the country’s election system and deter noncitizen voting.
“It’s a straightforward measure to ensure that only eligible citizens participate in our democratic process,” said Alex Plechash, spokesman for the Republican Party of Minnesota.
Critics see an effort to create more hurdles to the constitutional right to vote.
“It would introduce unprecedented chaos into our election system, not only in Minnesota but across the country,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said Friday. “We’re going to count on the U.S. Senate to stall or defeat this bill.”
What does the bill do?
People hoping to vote must bring proof of U.S. citizenship to the office of their election official in person, and states must create “an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.” You can read the full bill here.
Proof of citizenship would include an ID verifying citizenship as required by the REAL ID act of 2005, a U.S. passport, a military ID card with a record of service, a government-issued federal, state or tribal ID showing their place of birth in the U.S., a certified birth certificate or a naturalization certificate.