Minnesota visual arts organizations feel the impact of NEA and NEH grant cuts

The National Endowment for the Arts cancellation of grants promised to arts organizations across the country May 2 was another blow to the arts after the revocation of National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) grants earlier this year.
“It’s all incredibly disappointing and frustrating, for arts organizations large and small and the communities that they support and enrich,” Chicago Fire Arts Executive Director Victoria Lauing said. “We plan to submit an appeal, but with the news that so many NEA staffers are resigning, it’s hard to see the way forward at this moment.”
Chicago Fire Arts, Mizna and Public Art Saint Paul were among the smaller local arts organizations that lost their funding.
Public Art Saint Paul learned that its $35,000 grant to support the development of the Wakpa Triennial, a three-month arts festival inspired by the Dakota word for “river,” had been terminated. The festival launched in 2023.
“It certainly puts a dent in the festival’s budget,” Public Art Saint Paul President and Executive Director Mohannad Ghawanmeh said. “The grant accounted for tentatively 10% of the festival’s budget.”
The next Wakpa Triennial Art Festival is scheduled for summer 2026, and although the withdrawal of the promised funds aren’t enough to cancel it, the sudden withdrawal may impact the number of commissions and other related administrative costs.
Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center — a nonprofit specializing in art forms that use heat, such as blacksmithing, jewelry making, neon, metal casting and more — lost its $20,000 NEA grant to support artist residencies. The center, at E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, had planned to use the funds to support the studio residency artist track and launch the “Work of Public Art” track.
They’ll continue to move forward with the first round of residents for the 2025-26 studio residency track that starts in July, but its “Creative Exhibition” and “Work of Public Art” tracks now are on hold.