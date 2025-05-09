Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass on Friday after his historic election as the first North American pope, meeting with the cardinals who chose him to lead the Catholic Church and follow in Pope Francis' reform-minded footsteps.
Leo, the Chicago-born Augustinian missionary Robert Prevost, surprised the world Thursday when he emerged on the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, overcoming the traditional prohibition against a pope from the United States.
The 69-year-old wore the traditional red cape — which Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013 — and trappings of the papacy, suggesting a return to some degree of rule-following after Francis' unorthodox pontificate.
But in naming himself Leo, the new pope could also have wanted to signal a strong line of continuity: Brother Leo was the 13th century friar who was a great companion to St. Francis of Assisi, the late pope's namesake.
''Together, we must try to find out how to be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue, that's always open to receive — like on this piazza with open arms — to be able to receive everybody that needs our charity, our presence, dialogue and love,'' Leo said in near-perfect Italian in his first comments to the world.
Prevost had been a leading candidate for the papacy since Francis tapped him to be head of the Vatican's powerful Dicastery for Bishops, which vets bishop nominations around the world. There had long been a taboo on a U.S. pope, given America's superpower status in the secular world, but Prevost prevailed, perhaps because he's also a Peruvian citizen and had lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as bishop.
Francis, the first Latin American pope, clearly had his eye on Prevost and in many ways saw him as his heir apparent. He sent Prevost to take over a complicated diocese in Peru in 2014, then brought him to the Vatican in 2023. Earlier this year, Francis elevated Prevost into the senior ranks of cardinals, giving him prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals had.
Since arriving in Rome, Prevost had kept a low public profile but was well-known to the men who count. Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope.