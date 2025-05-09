Some call Burnsville Center a ‘dead mall.’ Can it be brought back to life?

Abdiqadir Daud sat behind the counter of his children’s clothing shop, eyeing the brightly colored dresses and glittery shoes. But something critical was missing from the well-stocked store in Burnsville Center: customers.
“This mall has changed,” said Daud, who has seen foot traffic sink since opening Children’s Choice at the suburban shopping mall in 2017. “Everything is going little by little.”
When it opened in 1977, Burnsville Center was the place to be, its palatial food court and big-box stores epitomizing the indoor mall craze then gripping suburbia. Nearly five decades later, hope for its revival hinges on an Asian grocery store and food hall that have faced persistent delays.
But the struggles of the past remain.
The rise of online retail and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed mainstays like Sears and Gordmans to close. A series of ownership changes and a foreclosure that grabbed national headlines edged the mall toward a grim milestone in 2023: 50% of the 1.1-million-square foot mall was vacant, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported at the time.
Today, nostalgia for Burnsville Center’s better days — a buzzing food court, long lines to take photos at Christmas with jolly mall Santas — is strong.
“It’s sad,” Michelle Samuelson said after perusing J.C. Penney and leaving empty handed. “I mean, this was our mall.”
Yet, there are signs of life. Work continues on the Asian grocery store and international food hall that a clutch of investors announced in 2022 before purchasing a sizable portion of Burnsville Center. City leaders are optimistic the venture will inject new life into the space, but they lament the delays. The $30 million development was set to open in early 2024.