Macy’s is closing its Maplewood Mall and Burnsville Center locations as the legacy department store works to reverse the decline in its business.
Macy’s to close Maplewood Mall and Burnsville Center stores as part of nationwide consolidation
The stores are expected to close during the first quarter this year.
The retailer, which has seen falling sales at a time when consumers are spending less on discretionary purchases like apparel, announced Thursday it would be closing 66 underperforming stores as part of the company’s repositioning. Last year, Macy’s announced it would shutter 150 stores as its leaders worked to strengthen its brand.
Most of the locations are expected to close during the first quarter of this year, though exact dates were not immediately available Thursday night.
While Macy’s has been viewed as a venerable shopping institution, it has faced lower foot traffic and increased competition not only from online stores like Amazon.com but also discount chains and off-price retailers.
“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Macy’s Chair and CEO Tony Spring, in a Thursday news release.
In the third quarter of 2024, which was reported in December, Macy’s net sales decreased 2.4% and comparable sales were down 2.4%. The company lowered its full-year outlook after an employee intentionally made accounting mistakes to hide approximately $151 million of delivery expenses over several years.
Burnsville Center, which is under a group of new owners, has been dealing with numerous store vacancies. As of August, foot traffic in the mall was down by more than 41%, compared with 2019. However, year-over-year foot traffic data was up almost 5% in August as the mall started to make improvements and bring in new tenants.
Maplewood Mall’s foot traffic was down a little more than 20% in August compared with 2019, but foot traffic year-over-year declined by only 0.6%. It’s owner, Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors, has worked to bring in diverse vendors and events.
Macy’s to close Maplewood Mall and Burnsville Center stores as part of nationwide consolidation
The stores are expected to close during the first quarter this year.