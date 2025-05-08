Medtech firms accused of changing spine devices, causing added pain and electric shocks

Patients are suing medical device makers for selling spinal cord stimulators to treat chronic back pain but allegedly triggered worsening pain and electric shocks. The complaints, however, will face a tall legal hurdle in court called preemption.
Several patients with Medtronic spinal cord stimulators allege the company skirted regulatory approvals while updating devices approved under an application dating back to the early 1980s. The lawyer behind the complaints said he has “hundreds” of similar clients, including one who has sued Boston Scientific under similar accusations.
The complaints against Medtronic, filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, also allege the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the changes through “expedited channels” without requiring Medtronic or Boston Scientific to submit new clinical safety data. Both companies employ thousands in Minnesota.
The lawsuits, which share similar language and say the companies’ actions violate state laws, allege, “these changes materially altered the safety and functionality profile of the system but were not disclosed to physicians or patients.” The lawsuits name the FDA as a defendant, as well as the manufacturers
The companies say the complaints lack legal merit, and industry lawyers add that the cases can’t succeed because of the doctrine of preemption, which blocks injury lawsuits against well-studied medical devices.
The three cases against Medtronic involve plaintiffs Angela Yates and Dilly Anderson of Kentucky and Cathryn Keys of Tennessee, who received spinal cord stimulators treating chronic back pain between 2015 and 2020. Anderson and Keys still have the implant, while Yates had her spinal cord stimulation system explanted in 2023.
A Medtronic spokesperson said the company has not been served in any of the cases.
“However, we are aware of allegations from Ms. Yates and while we have deep sympathy for her, we believe this case lacks merit, including because claims such as this are preempted under federal law,” the spokesperson said. “Patient safety is a top priority at Medtronic, and we stand by the quality of our device.”