Minneapolis council candidate apologizes for saying she lacks ‘the desired amount of melanin’

A Minneapolis Park Board member and candidate for the City Council said in a recent campaign email that she might not have “the desired amount of melanin.”
Becka Thompson made the comment while explaining why she’s running in Ward 12 against incumbent Aurin Chowdhury, who is Bengali American.
Thompson wrote in the email that some have intimated she has a “nefarious reason” for running against Chowdhury, but said she doesn’t have “a negative view about the immutable God given characteristics of anyone, especially my opponent.”
“I think we are each created beautifully unique and I celebrate that every chance I get,” Thompson wrote. “That is not in play in my running. I’m here because I know how to read the financial projections and keep our city afloat.”
A few lines later, she wrote that she “might not have the right haircut, or the desired amount of melanin.” Melanin is a natural substance that determines the color of people’s hair, skin and eyes.
“Maybe I didn’t tweet the party line that one day or show up for that big protest with everyone else the next,” Thompson continued. “I wasn’t very good at doing the popular thing in high school either. It’s just who I am.”
Thompson is a commissioner of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board who has taught math for over 20 years, has an MBA in finance and has been a professional actor for several decades. She was fired by Minneapolis Public Schools last year over “inappropriate communication,” but now teaches in another district.
Chowdhury worked for a decade in organizing, managed constituent services for the late state Sen. Kari Dziedzic and was a policy aide to Minneapolis Council Member Steve Fletcher and then Jason Chavez before she was elected to the council in 2023.