Minneapolis council candidate apologizes for saying she lacks ‘the desired amount of melanin’

“It strips away all the hard work, achievements, qualifications, hard-earned support, and experience of overcoming challenges that come with being a person of color from the picture,” Chowdhury said in a statement. “In a time when the Trump administration is weaponizing diversity, equity, and inclusion against people of marginalized identities, these racist comments by my opponent prove she is not the leader we should have in Minneapolis. I’m going to keep focused on running a campaign that is people-centered and embraces diversity as one of our city’s biggest strengths.”