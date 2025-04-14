Minneapolis

Minneapolis Council Member Emily Koski drops out of mayoral race

Koski said she struggled to be her ‘authentic self’ and keep up with fundraising demands. She won’t run for council re-election either.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 3:11PM
Mayoral candidate and current Minneapolis City Council member, Emily Koski, speaks during a mayoral candidate forum March 27 at Zion Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Koski dropped out of the race Monday. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis Council Member Emily Koski announced Monday she’s dropping out of the mayor’s race, saying she couldn’t be her “authentic self” in the current toxic political climate.

In an email to her supporters, Koski wrote that she came to a hard truth: She couldn’t be a candidate “the way it demands” and balance being a mom, building a team, serving on the council, raising a million dollars and showing up for her kids and every campaign event — all while being a person driven by honesty and integrity.

“As a woman, that balance is even harder,” she wrote. “We carry the weight of families, jobs, others’ expectations — and then we’re told to do more. Throughout this campaign, I was told I wasn’t good enough. Not strong enough. I was told it was not my time or that I was not ready. If it wasn’t said outright, it was implied in a thousand different ways."

Koski didn’t say what she plans for her political future. She said women are expected to change and shape themselves to fit “whatever version makes others more comfortable.”

“These are the unspoken burdens women face every day — in politics and far beyond it," she wrote.

Koski had hoped to follow in her father’s footsteps: The late Al Hofstede was elected mayor in the 1970s after serving on the council. But she struggled to gain traction in the race, with Sen. Omar Fateh emerging as the leading challenger to Mayor Jacob Frey.

Earlier this year, Frey reported receiving $108,500 in 2024 contributions for his re-election campaign; Sen. Omar Fateh reported nearly $50,000; the Rev. DeWayne Davis nearly $37,000; and Koski nearly $31,555.

Koski had vowed to work better with the City Council, and wrote that “the toxicity in our city’s politics is real.”

“It punishes integrity, vilifies collaboration, and prioritizes power over people. It’s a system where doing what’s right isn’t just difficult, it’s discouraged at every turn. The only antidote is change. Real, systemic, courageous change.”

Koski said she believed she could be that change, but instead of spending time with residents and talking about how to fix problems, she found herself spending hours fundraising “just to stay afloat,” and “working tirelessly to reject lies spread by anonymous donors and political action committees.”

“That’s not the city I want to lead — or the example I want to set for my children," she wrote.

She encouraged people to learn about the candidates remaining and “look for the leaders that are bringing people together.”

Koski said this will be her final term representing Ward 11.

The official candidate filing period is from July 29 through Aug. 12. Election Day is Nov. 4.

