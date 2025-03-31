Minneapolis mayor and City Council candidates are off to the races for this year’s election

Radinovich, a former state lawmaker, said the goal is to get more people to participate in the process that determines who runs City Hall. The vast majority of candidates endorsed by the DFL Party go on to win in November, but only a tiny percentage of registered voters participate in the caucuses, where residents choose delegates to represent the precinct at a ward convention. The delegates vote for candidates at ward conventions between April 26 and May 31, so they wield a lot of power in a city that’s overwhelmingly DFL.