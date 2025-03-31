Minneapolis mayor and City Council candidates are off to the races for this year’s election

Minneapolis City Council and mayoral campaigns are kicking into gear, with debates beginning, money flowing and new PACs forming as the city barrels toward a huge November election where control of City Hall is at stake.
In Minneapolis, it’s not a battle between Republicans and Democrats — the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has a firm grip on government. It’s a matter of how progressive they are. Much of the tension at City Hall boils down to the more progressive council majority disagreeing over details with the more moderate minority council members and mayor.
All 13 Minneapolis City Council members are Democrats or Democratic Socialists, and Mayor Jacob Frey is also a Democrat, and all of their seats are up for election this year. Farther-left progressives took control of the council last year, winning seven seats and the majority from moderates aligned with Frey.
That’s not enough votes to override a veto, however, and the council and mayor clashed over setting minimum pay rates for rideshare drivers; what to do with the former Third Precinct police station that was torched during the unrest after George Floyd’s police killing; the structure of a new Minneapolis labor standards board; whether traffic should be allowed to flow through a rebuilt George Floyd Square; and even how to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Three incumbent council members aren’t running for reelection: Andrea Jenkins and Jeremiah Ellison aren’t seeking reelection, and Emily Koski is running for mayor.
As the DFL Precinct Caucuses approach on April 8, candidates and political action committees are gearing up, even though the official candidate filing period doesn’t begin until July 29.
Candidates begin making their case
Candidate forums are quickly filling up the calendar.