Minneapolis

Minneapolis Council Member Andrea Jenkins won’t seek reelection

Jenkins made history as the city’s first transgender council member and went on to serve as council president. She will finish her term, which runs through the end of the year.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 8:54PM
Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins announced Monday she won't seek a fourth term in the 2025 election. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins announced Monday that she won’t seek reelection, ending a long career in City Hall at the end of the year.

“There is still most of this year ahead us,” Jenkins told constituents in an email. “Minneapolis is a great City and I believe Ward 8 is the soul of this city. We have a lot of work to do.”

Jenkins worked as a policy aide before she was first elected to the City Council in 2017, when she became the first transgender woman of color elected to public office in a major U.S. city. She went on to serve as its president and vice president.

She represents Ward 8, which covers south-central Minneapolis, including the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Two candidates — Josh Bassais and Soren Stevenson — have announced plans to run for the seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Reporter

Liz Navratil covers communities in the western Twin Cities metro area. She previously covered Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis mailman retires after years of walking route, heads out on 2,650-mile mountain hike

card image

Scott McLaughlin retired from his Minneapolis mail route, only to tackle a massive new challenge for his feet: hiking from the bottom of the West Coast to the top, through mountain ranges. Oh, and he can’t see out of one eye.

News & Politics

‘We may have become the mob,’ Feeding Our Future founder said in texts, FBI agent testifies

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Council Member Andrea Jenkins won’t seek reelection

card image