Minneapolis Council Member Andrea Jenkins won’t seek reelection

Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins announced Monday that she won’t seek reelection, ending a long career in City Hall at the end of the year.
Jenkins made history as the city’s first transgender council member and went on to serve as council president. She will finish her term, which runs through the end of the year.
“There is still most of this year ahead us,” Jenkins told constituents in an email. “Minneapolis is a great City and I believe Ward 8 is the soul of this city. We have a lot of work to do.”
Jenkins worked as a policy aide before she was first elected to the City Council in 2017, when she became the first transgender woman of color elected to public office in a major U.S. city. She went on to serve as its president and vice president.
She represents Ward 8, which covers south-central Minneapolis, including the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Two candidates — Josh Bassais and Soren Stevenson — have announced plans to run for the seat.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
