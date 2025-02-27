Minneapolis City Council overrides Jacob Frey veto of its plan for George Floyd Square

In his veto letter, Frey said he doesn’t oppose a pedestrian mall, but a survey shows the community opposes it and that that option would delay development for at least a year. Frey said it may not be feasible due to a state law that requires support from at least half of nearby property owners, and none of the property owners who responded to a recent survey supported the council plan. Out of 20 private property owners surveyed, 15 responded, and all of them opposed a pedestrian mall.