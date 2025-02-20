Frey vetoes council plan to study pedestrian mall at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

In his veto letter, Frey wrote that he’s never had an issue with the idea of a pedestrian mall, but he said it’s not supported by the community plus it would delay development progress for at least a year and may not be feasible in the end due to a state law that requires support from at least half of nearby property owners. Frey contends none of the property owners who responded to a recent survey supported the council plan. Out of 20 private property owners surveyed, 15 responded and all opposed a pedestrian mall.