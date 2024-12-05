The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to nix a city plan to overhaul the area where George Floyd died 4½ years ago and instead pursue the creation of a pedestrian mall in the area around 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Minneapolis council rejects city plan for George Floyd Square, 4 years after his murder
The city council instead wants to create a pedestrian mall around 38th and Chicago. Thursday’s move could delay completion to 2028.
Council Member Jason Chavez, who lived six blocks from the intersection when Floyd was killed, made the proposal to pursue a pedestrian mall, saying, “We have one shot to get this right.”
Mayor Jacob Frey’s administration had proposed reconstructing and transforming the area, which is now the site of multiple memorials, artwork, a community garden and a protest space. But the plan would allow traffic to fully return to the area: Metro Transit would restore D-Line bus rapid transit service and Route 5 transit service along Chicago.
The city plan would build new streets, bikeways, pedestrian lighting, green spaces, a raised traffic circle in the intersection, new, wider sidewalks, upgraded pedestrian ramps and expanded community spaces for gathering, art and memorials.
Frey has said the city has listened to feedback from thousands of people who say it’s time to move forward in the area.
“Letting the intersection stay the same would be a disservice to those who live, work, and visit the area,” he has said. “Progress means moving forward.”
Council Member Andrea Jenkins said Thursday’s action by the council ignores thousands of hours of staff time spent on the city plan, and she added that city officials have already determined a pedestrian mall is not suitable.
City officials wanted to begin construction next year, after the five-year anniversary of Floyd’s killing. But the council’s pursuit of a pedestrian mall would delay completion to 2028 or later, Frey has said.
Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said he wished the council and city staff and mayor could no longer hash out their differences as in the past.
“A delay does feel like it is another blow to momentum,” he said, before later voting for Chavez’s resolution.
The city’s plan rejected Thursday would restore vehicular access to the neighborhood’s numerous driveways, garages and alleys, with full access for transit, emergency vehicles and deliveries. But traffic would be calmed with curb extensions, raised trail crossings, a raised intersection and wider sidewalks. A “flexible street design” would allow the street to be closed for public gatherings.
After Floyd’s killing, protests sprang up where he died outside what was then called Cup Foods, and protesters took control of the four-block area surrounding the intersection. Streets were closed to traffic and it evolved into an autonomous zone with little police intervention until June 2021, when the city removed concrete barriers and eventually reopened the street to traffic.
City officials had proposed to preserve the spot where Floyd was killed for a Floyd memorial designed by his family and the Rise and Remember organization, which has been caring for memorials, with no traffic allowed over the place where Floyd took his last breath.
The proposal also would leave in place the iconic raised fist installed by sculptor Jordan Powell-Karis at 38th and Chicago.
The city would have a nonprofit redevelop the “People’s Way,” a former Speedway gas station where protesters still meet regularly, into a community-centered space. Last year, the city purchased the former gas station at 3744 Chicago Av., where protesters continue to meet regularly.
The city had proposed to transfer ownership of the property to a nonprofit community group or groups with spaces for “reflection, truth-telling and healing.”
“Mourning Passage” — a list of the names of people killed by police that is repainted on the street annually — would move slightly north of its current location.
Before moving forward, some want to see more progress made on protesters’ 24 “demands for justice,” which include requiring police officers to buy their own liability insurance and firing some leaders of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The city council instead wants to create a pedestrian mall around 38th and Chicago. Thursday’s move could delay completion to 2028.